BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor took the court Saturday afternoon looking to avenge last week’s loss to Hardin-Simmons in Abilene. The Cowgirls had their own agenda, though, and set about implementing it immediately, leaving the Lady Crusaders with an uphill climb that proved to be too steep to traverse.
Hardin-Simmons used a 10-0, first-quarter run to establish an early cushion that the Cowgirls rode — with a few scares along the way — to a 71-64 victory over UMHB at Mayborn Campus Center.
UMHB (8-4, 4-3 American Southwest Conference) had its only lead of the first half at 2-0 about a minute in, but the rest of the opening two quarters belonged to HSU (9-3, 4-2).
Kaitlyn Ellis scored four points as part of the 10-0 spurt that gave the Cowgirls a 13-4 advantage with 3:46 left in the opening period. The Lady Crusaders got as close as 19-16 about 2 minutes into the second, before HSU surged again with an 8-0 run and settled for a 33-24 lead heading into halftime.
“I think it’s just our consistency and energy. Sometimes we’re really consistent. Sometimes we’re not,” said UMHB sophomore guard Olivia Champion, who scored 11 of her 13 points after intermission. “It was that, and we made some mistakes on the defensive end that we have not made in the past. It was just a rough night for us on defense.”
The Lady Crusaders improved their play in the second half, threatening to take the lead in the final minutes of each of the last two quarters. The Cowgirls didn’t allow it, though, continually finding ways to get to the foul line where they went 14-of-16 in the second half and 22-of-26 overall — making twice as many free throws as UMHB attempted.
“There’s going to be natural contact in the game of basketball. I don’t know why we try to make it a sport where there’s no contact. There are going to be natural body movements that cause contact. I think there’s some leeway in some of the calls,” said Lady Crusaders coach Mark Morefield, whose team did not go the line in the first half and was 8-of-11 at the stripe after the break. “On the flip side defensively, we have a tendency to give up a lot of angles on the perimeter. And on the block, we have a tendency to stay engaged too long.”
UMHB never led after the opening minute of the game. Its best chance to go back on top came late in the third when consecutive driving buckets by Champion tied it at 45-all. Four straight points by HSU restored its lead, and the Lady Crusaders didn’t pull even again.
After the Cowgirls were up by 10 less than a minute into the fourth, UMHB got as close as four points twice in the final 90 seconds but came up empty on two possessions with chances to get closer.
“It came down to too many defensive mistakes. And then twice in the fourth quarter when we were close, we had two straight possessions where we missed two (point-blank shots). Those are momentum-changers if you make them,” Morefield said.
Ellis and Brittany Schnabel scored 15 points apiece for HSU, which got 14 from Parris Parmer and 12 from Samantha Tatum.
Junior guard Bethany McLeod finished with 13 points, and sophomore forward Hannah Eggleston added 10 for UMHB, which dropped a half-game behind ASC West-leading Hardin-Simmons heading into road games against Sul Ross State on Thursday and Howard Payne next Saturday.
“It’s frustrating, but that’s the game and it’s a simple fix. I don’t think we have to beat ourselves up over it,” Champion said. “It’s a tough loss but nothing we can’t get past.”
Hardin-Simmons 71, Mary Hardin-Baylor 64
HARDIN-SIMMONS (9-3, 4-2)
Parmer 3-10 7-10 14, Ellis 6-10 3-3 15, Edmonson 3-5 2-2 9, Schnabel 3-6 8-9 15, Tatum 5-12 0-0 12, Blizzard 1-4 0-0 2, Burke 1-4 2-2 4, Steigleder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 22-26 71.
UMHB (8-4, 4-3)
Eggleston 4-9 2-2 10, Jones 3-7 0-0 6, McCoy 1-2 0-0 2, McLeod 3-4 6-6 13, Benton 0-3 0-0 0, Hinton 0-0 0-0 0, Champion 6-11 0-2 13, Martin 2-9 0-0 4, Elliott 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 4-7 0-0 8, T.Kollmorgen 1-3 0-1 2, Bonilla 1-4 0-0 2, Faux 1-6 0-0 2, K.Kollmorgen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 8-11 64.
Hardin-Simmons 13 20 18 20 — 71
UMHB 8 16 24 16 — 64
3-Point Goals—Hardin-Simmons 5-15 (Tatum 2-5, Schnabel 1-2, Edmonson 1-3, Parmer 1-4, Steigleder 0-1), UMHB 2-15 (McLeod 1-1, Champion 1-3, Eggleston 0-1, Elliott 0-1, Bonilla 0-1, Benton 0-2, Martin 0-2, Faux 0-4). Fouled Out—none. Rebounds—Hardin-Simmons 38 (Burke 11), UMHB 38 (T.Kollmorgen 9). Assists—Hardin-Simmons 12 (Tatum 5), UMHB 14 (Eggleston 4). Total Fouls—Hardin-Simmons 13, UMHB 22.