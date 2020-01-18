As her collegiate career builds to a crescendo, Breanna Wright’s concerns aren’t so much centered on where she lands on Abilene Christian’s all-time statistical lists or postseason honors.
About the only individual statistic the senior point guard from Jarrell is grinding on is the minutiae of bettering her assist-to-turnover ratio from game to game.
“I love to do that and keep chipping away at the turnovers,” Wright said. “The assist-to-turnover ratio is where I’ve got to focus.”
That selfless attention to detail — among numerous other things — is what has made Wright a mainstay in the Lady Wildcats’ starting lineup since the day she stepped foot on the Abilene campus and was a singular freshman among four other seniors on the floor. She survived and thrived in that daunting role to make her remaining three seasons count toward becoming one of the most decorated players ACU has ever had.
“Brea has set a standard and has been a staple for our program,” nine-year ACU head coach Julie Goodenough said. “She fits the style we play perfectly. She’s a brilliant point guard and other coaches in our conference know it. They try to find ways to slow her down by double-teaming her and always having someone on her. She is not allowed to relax on the court.
“Fortunately, or unfortunately, as a freshman she was a floor leader with four seniors and they were not about to allow her to ruin their senior seasons,” she said. “It was a hard role with some strong personalities on that team. They demanded excellence from her.”
Wright delivered as a facilitator for that 2016-17 team, which defeated Oklahoma State in the first round of the WNIT, and then she developed as the team’s top scorer to go with her passing and defensive abilities as that set of seniors left and she took on a central role. Wright led the Lady Wildcats in scoring as a sophomore with14.1 points per game and again as a junior at 13.8 on a team that won the Southland Conference tournament to qualify for the program’s first NCAA Tournament, before losing decisively to eventual national champion Baylor. Going into the weekend, she is currently jockeying with her close friend and four-year roommate Dominique Golightly for scoring superiority at 15 points per game.
Wright leads the team in assists (5.1 per game), steals (2.5), 3-point field goal percentage (41.3), minutes played (33.6) and free throw percentage (85.4), a category in which she also leads the Southland Conference. In fact, she is ACU’s all-time career leader in free throw shooting and is in the top five and moving up ACU’s all-time list in several statistical departments. And, by the way, her assist-to-turnover ratio is a respectable 1.51 for a player who handles the ball more than anyone on the court.
Wright was a third-team all-conference pick as a sophomore, second team as a junior and was a preseason first-team selection going into her senior season.
“Playing at this level with all the teams we play and scout, your mindset has to change with it,” said Wright, who was an all-state athlete at Jarrell before graduating in 2016. “In my sophomore year I had to open up.”
She did that to the extent that her career point total is closing in on 1,300. She’s had a pair of 31-point games against conference opponents Lamar and Sam Houston State, two points shy of ACU’s single-game record. Yet, individual achievements such as these are the furthest things on her mind when asked about the highlights of her career. Even being named MVP of the Southland Conference tournament last year doesn’t roll off the tongue.
“She will divert attention from herself immediately,” Goodenough said. “She doesn’t want to talk about herself. She does not want the attention. Even when she was MVP for the tournament she is the first to deflect attention. She is extremely humble.”
Indeed, the moment when it became apparent the Lady Wildcats had edged Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for their first Southland title in just the second year of being a fully accredited Division I program, it was still a shock to their system.
“It was a crazy up-and-down rollercoaster with high intensity and high stress,” Wright said. “It took a minute after the buzzer sounded to realize that this actually happened.”
ACU is currently ranked No. 17 in the NCAA women’s mid-majors poll after reaching as high as No. 11 before its upset home loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Saturday. The only other loss for the Lady Wildcats (12-2) was to Oklahoma.
If the Lady Wildcats are to repeat as conference champions, much of the load, as it routinely does, falls on Wright even with a posse of seniors around her. She seldom leaves the court, often playing the full 40 minutes. That necessity increased even more as of last month when her sophomore backup and former Academy star Kamryn Mraz went down with a broken foot. Wright may be shy about touting herself, but not about taking on responsibility.
“Physically running up and down the court for 40 minutes is taxing,” the team’s two-time captain said. “But I have the support of my teammates. We’re a great team and family.”
And Wright is the undisputed head of that family.