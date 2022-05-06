COLLEGE SOFTBALL
TC advances to regional semifinal
WEATHERFORD — Temple College outlasted Vernon for a 3-2 victory in nine innings Friday at the NJCAA Region V North tournament.
The Lady Leopards (26-18) advanced to face McLennan in a semifinal at 12:30 p.m. today.
Split forces UMHB into elimination game at ASC tourney
CLEVELAND, Miss. — Mary Hardin-Baylor edged McMurry 3-2 before falling to East Texas Baptist 2-1 in nine innings Friday at the American Southwest Conference tournament.
The loss forced the Lady Crusaders (32-10) into an elimination game against Belhaven or Hardin-Simmons at 11 a.m. today.
In Friday’s first game, UMHB’s Blakely Niles drove in two runs in the second inning to tie it, and Izzy Gutierrez singled home Milly Cesare in the fifth for the decisive run. Rachel Williams pitched seven scoreless innings in relief of Lady Crusaders starter Bayleigh Grogan, who gave up two runs in the first without recording an out.
Lexi Harris drove in UMHB’s only run against ETBU in the third to knot it at 1-all, which is where it stood until the Lady Tigers scored with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Williams (15-4) went the distance in the circle for the Lady Crusaders, giving up the two runs on six hits and a walk.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UMHB wins ASC tourney opener
MARSHALL — Malek Bolin hit a pair of homers and drove in five runs, helping Mary Hardin-Baylor to an 11-7 victory over McMurry on Friday in the opener of the American Southwest Conference tournament.
Robert McCall also homered for the Crusaders (25-16), who face East Texas Baptist or LeTourneau in a winner’s bracket game at 3 p.m. today.