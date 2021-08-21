One of the major revelations from last month’s Texas High School Coaches Association convention in San Antonio was that the addition of another UIL classification is likely on the horizon.
The UIL has become more open about such things in recent years and the potential for a Class 7A by 2024 or 2026 provides significant insight into the thought processes of that governing body toward the exploding growth of the state.
“I think the 7A conversation is becoming more and more real,” Dr. Jamey Harrison, UIL deputy director, told reporters last month. “There aren’t many new 2A high schools. They’re all 5A or 6A. They may start as 4A, but in very short order, they are going to grow to 5A or 6A.”
Lake Belton High School is one of numerous examples of that, opening with just two grade levels last year in Class 4A and likely will become 5A or higher sooner rather than later.
Harrison said the UIL can only handle around 500 schools in the two current highest classifications — 250 in 6A and 250 in 5A. If 20 more new schools are added, “Now we have too many,” he said. The 2020 realignment showed there were 249 schools in 6A and 254 in 5A.
The creation of Class 6A came just seven years ago. It can be argued that this was a somewhat superficial addition as the six-man football level was designated as Class A unto itself and the smallest 11-man football schools were moved into Class 2A.
Before that, the addition of Class 5A came in 1980. The 1979 Temple football team was the last state champion when Class 4A was the largest level.
Of course, we’ve seen the slicing up of the classifications for football into two divisions each from 5A on down. The annual addition of new schools makes the old “watering down” of the playoffs argument more and more of a moot point as the years go by.
——
On a related note, with the number crunching for the 2022-24 realignment coming up this fall, what remains to be seen is how the pandemic-related change in some schools’ enrollment figures will affect that.
A growing number of students both in Texas and nationally are swelling the population of home school, charter or private school options, taking away from the daily count of public school students.
The cut-off numbers dividing the classifications rarely, if ever, dip below the previous realignment threshold, typically moving up or staying status quo. It’s a thought that, because of a heavier proportion of students leaving the public schools, the numbers actually would go down this time.
For instance, the current boundary between Class 2A and 3A is 230 students. Current area 2A schools such as Rosebud-Lott, Holland and Bruceville-Eddy, which routinely brush up against the enrollment border, could find themselves unexpectedly in 3A under that scenario.
——
With the annual release of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, several area teams dotted that publication’s preseason rankings, as is typical.
Temple, expected to repeat as champion of District 12-6A, was ranked No. 35 among Class 6A teams. Lampasas was posted at No. 20 in Class 4A-I and Salado No. 12 in 4A-II. Cameron Yoe checked in at No. 20 in 3A-I and Rogers No. 17 in 3A-II. Granger was picked No. 22 in 2A-II.
Of course, there is always room for sleepers who surge above initial expectations.
——
Temple will open the season as comfortably the fourth all-time winningest program in Texas UIL history with 784 victories. The Wildcats have spent many years in and around the fourth spot, most recently jockeying with Plano.
Following Temple’s 10-2 campaign in 2020, the Wildcats took a comfortable margin over Plano, which struggled to a 1-6 mark. However, the locomotive that has been Mart — 69 wins in the last five years — hopped both Wildcat programs to sit in third with 791 wins.
All trail Highland Park’s 854 wins and Amarillo’s 799.
Belton is inching its way toward becoming the fourth area team to join the 600-win club along with Temple, Cameron Yoe and Rogers. The Tigers are five wins away from that milestone, but it will need to bump up their recent trend to get there this season. The Tigers have posted back-to-back 3-7 marks.