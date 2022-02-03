Cue up some Bob Dylan in Central Texas because the times as well as the districts for the area’s largest schools, they are a-changin’.
The University Interscholastic League unveiled its 2022-2024 reclassification and realignment plan for the football, basketball and volleyball programs at the state’s 1,500 institutions Thursday, and it certainly will be different starting next fall for Temple, Belton and Lake Belton.
Temple, the lone hyper-local Class 6A school, is still in Region II’s District 12-6A, but the seven-team league has a new look. Familiar foes Bryan, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights carry over from the previous two-year alignment while Hutto, Pflugerville Weiss and Hewitt Midway slide in for departed Killeen ISD schools and Belton High.
“The God’s honest truth, I’ve never put a lot of worry into it. I know it’s cliché but I’ve always said, control what you can control and whatever else happens, line them up and see what happens. What am I going to do if Duncanville, Lake Travis, Austin Westlake and Katy are in our district? You can’t do anything about it so go line that up and let’s go,” said Temple football coach Scott Stewart, who was plenty busy Thursday in virtual meetings with coaches from the revamped 12-6A and phone calls that led to a non-district schedule.
Stewart said the Wildcats, who went 9-3 in 2021, have McKinney, Willis, College Station and Arlington Martin on the non-league docket.
“It is an absolute whirlwind,” he said. “I think it’s a solid district with some very good football teams in there. I had a meeting with those guys today, and just some very quality coaches. We’ll have our hands full. It’s a tough district, but we’ve been in tough districts.”
Midway and Hutto are former league challengers for the Wildcats. Coinciding with Temple’s initial leap from 5A to 6A, the Panthers were part of a nine-team 12-6A between 2018-2020. They spent the last two seasons north of Waco in District 11.
The Hippos and Wildcats clash as league foes for the first time since they were together in District 17-5A from 2014-2016. The teams met as non-district opponents Sept. 10, 2021 when Temple built a 31-point lead into the fourth quarter before holding on for a 60-53 win at Wildcat Stadium.
In terms of enrollment size, Midway (2,557) has the largest followed by Hutto (2,549), Bryan (2,406), Temple (2,399), Cove (2,365), Weiss (2,298) and Heights (2,285.5).
Temple’s volleyball and basketball squads will be in 12-6A with the same group of teams.
The Wildcats, who have qualified for the football playoffs nine straight seasons, will again be pitted in the bi-district round against a team out of District 11, which includes Cedar Hill, Dallas Skyline, DeSoto, Duncanville, Mansfield, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Mansfield Legacy and Waxahachie.
Lake Belton’s football team, entering its third season and first as a playoff-eligible program, was placed in District 4-5A-I with Cleburne, Granbury, Killeen, Killeen Ellison, Killeen Shoemaker, Midlothian, Red Oak and Waco.
“I never thought that our first football district would be in Region I. How about that?” said Broncos football head coach Brian Cope, whose team will face Leander Rouse and Buda Johnson in non-district action. “It was in the mix, in my opinion, because Dallas had five districts and had a little bit of space. Of course, I didn’t sleep well last night and started doing some travel-distance stuff, and thought it might be a bigger possibility. I think it’s a really good, competitive district with a bunch of quality coaches and talent, too.”
The Broncos were a 4A program during their first two years.
As was previously known, Belton High dropped from 6A into 5A Division II, and its football team was slotted into 11-5A-II, which is in Region III, with Elgin, Killeen Chaparral, Leander Rouse, Pflugerville, Pflugerville Connally and Waco University.
“I thought we’d be with a nine-team district and bringing Waco University down was a bit of a surprise, but that’s the deal with UIL realignment in the small districts, there’s always going to be some curveballs in there. You just roll with it,” Belton football head coach Brett Sniffin said. “We feel good. Being 5A-DII, it matches the numbers we feel like we have in school and where we compete at. As far as the teams we’re with, we feel like we match up with them. They are more our size, our speed, and we’ll be able to get after it a little bit and have some fun.”
The Tigers had been a 6A school since 2014. Before it embarks into District 11-5A-II action, Belton’s 2022 non-league slate will include Pflugerville Hendrickson, Brenham, Huntsville and San Angelo Central.
In basketball and volleyball, Belton and Lake Belton are in District 22-5A with, Chaparral, Ellison, Shoemaker, Waco and University.
“We’ve talked about this before, it’s another memorable day in building Lake Belton Bronco athletics,” Cope said. “I’m really excited with our other sports districts as well, to be able to be with Killeen, Belton and Waco. I think it’s just a great setup for all of us.”
The UIL’s biennial shuffling of other sports — softball, baseball, swimming, soccer, and such — officially will be announced in the coming weeks.
As for football at the area’s smaller schools, there also were some changes but nothing too drastic or, perhaps, unexpected.
At the 4A level, Salado and Gatesville are in 11-4A-II with Madisonville, Robinson and Waco Connally. Jarrell is in 13-4A-II along with Austin Achieve, Geronimo Navarro, Lago Vista, Manor New Tech and Wimberley.
Academy, Cameron Yoe, Troy, Rockdale, McGregor, Lorena and Franklin — the latter two won state championships in 2021 — make up District 11-3A-I.
Rogers is a District 13-3A-II representative with Buffalo, Clifton, Elkhart, Florence and Lexington.
Area 2A football teams experienced a bit of a shakeup. Holland will compete in 13-2A-I with Flatonia, Hearne, Schulenburg, Thorndale, Thrall and Weimar.
Meanwhile, Bruceville-Eddy, Moody and Rosebud-Lott joined Bosqueville, Crawford, Marlin, Riesel and Valley Mills in District 8-2A-I.
Bartlett and Granger are District 13-2A-II members with Bremond, Chilton, Iola and Milano.
Buckholts, Calvert, Dime Box and Oglesby are grouped in six-man District 11-1A-II.