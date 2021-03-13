Temple College opened Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play last week with a trip to Weatherford, where the Leopards dropped both contests to the Coyotes. The season series shifted to the Danny Scott Sports Complex on Saturday, and the Leopards were eager to at least manage a split and avoid starting their conference slate 0-4.
The Leopards fell behind in both games Saturday but rallied to sweep the Coyotes. Temple (13-4, 2-2) held onto a 6-5 win in the opener and defeated Weatherford 9-6 in Game 2.
TC trailed 2-0 early in Game 1 and 6-4 in the fifth inning of Game 2 but found enough offense to overcome Weatherford in both contests.
In Game 1, the squads exchanged scores in their first trips to the plate. Weatherford (16-8, 2-2) scored a pair of runs on Brett Brown’s single to right field that was mishandled for an error by David Wilson. The Leopards responded with a single run in the bottom half of the first when Ty Tilson recorded an RBI base hit to deep left field. Temple loaded the bases with one out later in the inning, but Sammy Diaz’s line drive found the glove of Weatherford first baseman Nathan Rooney, who completed the double play by stepping on first base to get the runner.
The next 3½ innings turned into a pitchers’ dual as Temple’s Ulises Quiroga and Weatherford’s Kade Bragg yielded no runs and a combined two hits through the middle frames. Quiroga picked up the win, throwing 5 2/3 innings and allowing six runs on five hits and striking out eight. Bragg, who yielded five runs on eight hits and in four innings also struck out eight, took the loss.
The Leopards broke through in the fifth by sending 11 men to the plate and grinding out five runs on six hits. Clark Henry and Wilson each had RBI singles, Tilson drove in two runs with a single to left field, and Andre Jackson’s two-out single plated another run for TC as the Leopards chased Bragg with no outs in the frame.
The Coyotes added three runs in the top of the sixth. Two singles and two TC errors, one of which let in a run, loaded the bases for Weatherford with one out before Rooney’s RBI groundout to second base made it 6-4. Mason Brandenberger took over on the mound for Quiroga but walked a batter and hit another before being replaced by Belton product Brian Shadrick, who got a strikeout to end the top of the sixth.
Shadrick struck out the leadoff man in the seventh and got two groundouts to close out the Leopards’ first conference win of the season.
The latter half of the twin bill again saw both teams push across runs in the first inning. Jacob Guerrero made it 1-0 for Weatherford with an RBI double, before TC scored a pair of runs in the bottom half on RBI singles by Wilson and Diaz. Brett Brown crushed a three-run home run in the third inning for the Coyotes’ 4-2 lead, before TC tied it with an RBI base hit from Andre Jackson and a groundout by Cole Payne.
Weatherford made it 6-4 in the fifth, but the Leopards scored five unanswered runs to end the game and complete the sweep. Diaz hit an RBI double, Payne was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Travis Chestnut reached first and scored a on an error in right field, and Seth Stephenson’s single made it 8-6 to cap a four-run fifth inning. Henry added an RBI triple in the eighth for a bit of insurance for TC.
Clay Bradford started on the mound in Game 2 for Temple, and Diego Fernandez earned the win in relief. Davis Pratt, Jace Walker and Shadrick helped the Leopards out of the bullpen.