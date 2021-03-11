Temple College’s busy basketball schedule continued Thursday night when the Leopards and Lady Leopards took the court for the second consecutive night and third time in four days.
The TC women kicked off a Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader versus Collin inside TC Gym by building a lead as large as 27 points then holding off the Lady Cougars’ fourth-quarter push for a 96-87 victory.
Afterward, the short-handed TC men — looking to snap a three-game losing skid — couldn’t cool down the Cougars in a 93-84 defeat.
MEN
Without five of 13 players for the second time in as many nights because of COVID-19 quarantines, TC head coach Clifton Ellis lauded his group for its collective effort under the circumstances. The Leopards (5-8, 1-8) trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half, whittled that down to 11 as late as 2:11 and closed the evening with a 5-0 spurt to reach the final single-digit margin.
“I told the guys after the game that they are creating a new kind of attitude and new kind of spirit within our team, the way that they have handled this whole situation the last few days. They took some pride in what they were doing and competed, and the main thing is, I thought they were having fun,” Ellis said.
“It’s been hard. We’ve had starts and stops and all sorts of stuff. We thought the guys were losing a little spirit but these last couple days, I think they’ve appreciated playing the game. And I know the guys that are out, when they come back, will appreciate being part of it again.”
Orion Virden made six of Collin’s 13 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points. Antonie Smith Jr. (17), Trazarien White (15), Alex Stoimenov (11) and Kadar Waller (10) also finished in double figures for the Cougars (11-3, 6-1), who led 50-35 at halftime.
Khouri Perkins and Brandon Monroe each had 19 points for the Leopards, who also got 13 from Sherrod Whitely, and 10 each from Maison Adeleye and Davion Sargent-Young.
WOMEN
The Lady Leopards, whose week began with a loss to Hill in a game that was added as a makeup for a weather-caused postponement last month, routed Southwestern Christian 81-28 on the road Wednesday and picked up where they left off Thursday against the visiting Lady Cougars — for three-plus quarters, at least.
TC, which enjoyed a double-digit buffer for most of the night, had its 27-point advantage, 87-60, with 5:51 to go in the fourth. The Lady Leopards still appeared rather comfortable when they were up 90-69 at the 4:30 mark. That’s when the Lady Cougars made their charge in the form of an 11-0 run that drew them within 90-80 with 3:10 to go.
Collin, which outscored the Lady Leopards 35-19 over the last 10 minutes, cut TC’s lead to six with about a minute to go but got no closer.
Sophomore Starr Jacobs, who entered the week as the country’s fourth-leading scorer in NJCAA Division I, produced a team-high 30 points for Temple (11-3, 7-3), which shot an efficient 36-of-68 from the field while posting its conference-high point total. Kamani Jones added 19 points, Jordyn Carter 13, and Taylor Phouangaphayvong and Kennedi Green chipped in 11 apiece.
“We can’t lose anymore and that’s our mindset right now, and to be honest, we started out hard,” Jacobs said. “Fourth quarter, it got a little intense and they started pressing us, which is something we aren’t really used to right now, so we had to adapt to that and pick it up. But, overall, I feel like we played hard and it was a good win for us because we needed it.”
Skye Dugan paced Collin (7-8, 5-4) with 29 points. Jazlin Jones had 19, Peyton Rush scored 13 of her 15 in the fourth quarter, and Haley Jones had 13 for the Lady Cougars, who took 44 shots in the second half and finished 25-of-79 from the field.
The teams went a combined 52-of-79 at the free throw line.
TC shot 58 percent (11-of-19) from the field in the first quarter and opened up a 13-0 lead before Collin’s Dugan got her team on the board with a layup at the 5:40 mark of the first period.
The Lady Leopards stretched their opening-quarter advantage to as many as 22 points with a layup from Phouangaphayvong and led 26-10 heading into the second quarter when the Lady Cougars managed to get within 11 twice and trailed 49-34 at halftime.
A 10-0 run lifted the Lady Leopards in front 65-40 midway through the third, and it was still a 25-point gap, 77-52, entering the fourth.
“Anytime you start out like that, you’re feeling good but also during timeouts you’re reminding the players we still have a lot of basketball to play. I think we came out in the third quarter and continued to battle and continued to push,” TC coach Amber Taylor said. “In the fourth quarter, we’re up 25, and I think that was in their minds. And some of it is, holy smokes, we have six games in nine days. Physically, we’re there. We’re not tired. But that could’ve been a little mental tiredness. But, it’s good to get a win.”
The six games in nine days started last Saturday and resumes Saturday with a rematch against Hill. TC plays three times next week.
“I felt it today and after a game yesterday, I knew it was going to be hard. But we are going to take our ice baths tomorrow and get going,” Jacobs said. “Nobody is thinking about the soreness right now. We are trying to win.”