BELTON — Dwelling on the negative has never served much of a purpose for Kanyn Utley, though few could blame him if that was the path he chose to walk.
He didn’t focus on the harsh reality of missing his entire first year on Belton’s varsity football team because of a knee injury. He also refused to believe that there was even a chance that this season wouldn’t pan out because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — even when he and several Belton players were forced to quarantine at their homes for two weeks during the middle of the Tigers’ schedule.
The only thing Utley kept in his tunnel-vision focus was the fact that he would not miss his senior season of high school football. Somehow, someway, he was getting onto that field.
“Being negative doesn’t solve anything. So I always try to stay positive and focus on things I can control,” Utley said. “After I hurt my knee, I did the work to get back into shape, then found out that the season could be canceled. It was tough to take it. Still, I always kept hope we would play this year and I would get my senior season.”
Utley — who has 31 receptions for 412 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers — hasn’t had the easiest of roads as a varsity player. Before the start of his junior season, he injured his knee and needed surgery to repair the damage. The recovery time dismantled any hope of playing football last fall as he spent the first three months after the procedure on crutches and tried to avoid thinking about what could have been had he been healthy.
“I was heartbroken. I would have been able to play with my brother last year and we both would have started at receiver, so that would have been really special,” Utley said. “It was pretty brutal, but my dad kept on telling me that I was going to come back stronger and that I still had my senior year. That was really encouraging.”
Utley used that encouragement as fuel in his drive to get back into football shape. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, he was eager to prove that his talent, ability and dedication were worthy of his No. 14 varsity jersey. Still, a tumultuous summer that questioned the viability of a high school football season temporarily took Utley’s senior campaign out of his hands.
He never lost hope, though, and remained confident that his playing days hadn’t passed him by.
His faith was rewarded with a six-game stretch in which he led the Tigers in catches and yards receiving before the good times were put on hold.
Utley and several other Belton varsity players were forced to quarantine for two weeks because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. Though Utley never tested positive for the virus, the senior receiver was once again held off the football field, unable to practice with his teammates.
“It was a bummer knowing that we were kind of the reason for the setback,” Utley said in reference to Belton having to postpone its game against Harker Heights three weeks ago and cancel its contest against Temple a week later. “It was tough to be at home. It was tough hearing about the Temple game. It’s just really hard to stay still for two weeks.”
Fortunately for Utley, nothing lasts forever and Belton’s absent players returned to the field last week and helped lead the Tigers (3-5, 3-2 District 12-6A) — who host Killeen Shoemaker (6-4, 4-2) tonight — to a 56-33 win over Killeen Ellison that kept Belton in the playoff hunt.
“I think his work ethic and commitment to excellence has been instilled in him from an early age. He doesn’t quit. He gives 100 percent and is someone you can really count on,” said Belton head coach Brett Sniffin, adding that Utley’s size, intelligence and versatility make him a threat to opposing defenses. “He’s one of those guys who is more adult than kid. He’s got good common sense, which comes from his family.”
Utley and his family lived in Bedford, Ind., until the summer following his fifth-grade year, and he said it didn’t take long for Central Texas to feel like home, although there were a couple of things he had to get used to.
“We would always joke (in Indiana) about the way southerners say y’all all the time. We’d try to act like cowboys and we’d say y’all as a joke,” said Utley, who added that the common Texas term has now become a part of his everyday diction. “The first time I heard it in Texas, I kind of laughed to myself, but now I say it normally, too.”
From his move to Texas to his knee injury and the tough road that led to his return to the gridiron, Utley has done his best to remain level-headed and avoid negativity as if it were a defensive back trying to cover him.
He simply gauges his situation, charts a corrected course and goes to work to get back on track.
“Life is a lot like football when you have the ball in your hands,” Utley said. “If you want to score, you can score. If you want to get a first down, you can get that first down. If you want to stay negative and think about only bad stuff, you can do that, too. Not me. You’ve just got to make it happen and focus on the right things.”