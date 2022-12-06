BELTON — Back on the court three days after suffering its first loss, Belton quickly put that defeat in the rearview mirror by scoring the first 35 points Tuesday night in a 66-26 rout of Pflugerville at Tiger Gym.
The decisive victory came on the heels of the Tigers’ two-point loss in the championship game of the Bastrop Cedar Creek tournament, and Belton junior Trap Johnson said not capturing the tourney title served as motivation Tuesday.
“We knew we didn’t play to the best of our ability (Saturday),” the shooting guard said. “We knew that we could do better, so we decided to focus on growing from what we did wrong. We just wanted to come out and play how we knew we could play.
“That win streak took us up really high, but that loss brought us down some, and it helped us figure out who we are.”
Johnson was responsible for Belton’s first six points and his first of three 3-pointers gave the Tigers an 11-0 lead that swelled to 19-0 by the end of the first quarter.
Belton (9-1) drained four more 3s in the second quarter as its cushion inflated to 35-0 before a successful free throw with 57.2 seconds remaining in the period provided the Panthers’ lone point of the half as the Tigers went into the break up 37-1.
“In 26 years of coaching, I’ve never seen anything like that,” Belton head coach Jason Fossett said. “It was just a combination of good defense, not giving up anything easy and them missing some shots.
“But we can never expect to do something similar again. It is an anomaly, and we could be waiting 20 years to see something like that again.”
Pflugerville (4-5) bounced back in the third quarter by outscoring the Tigers 12-9 in the 8-minute span, but it wasn’t nearly enough.
Johnson finished with a game-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds and three blocks. Junior guard Gian Carlo had 13 points and four assists, senior Jaydon Ford fell just shy of a double-double with nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, and Shawn McLean (seven rebounds) and Desmond Adams had nine points apiece.
Belton now turns its attention toward producing another run to the championship round of the three-day, double-elimination San Antonio ISD tournament. The Tigers open the event Thursday with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff against Marble Falls and return to the court Friday at 10:30 a.m. against Pearsall or San Antonio Brackenridge.
“These tournaments are really valuable for us,” Johnson said. “We are going to see some good competition, and we are ready to see how we stack up. We know district is coming, and we want to know how good we really are.”