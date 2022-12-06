Belton-Pflugerville boys hoops

Belton’s Trap Johnson (23) lays up a shot over Pflugerville’s Victor Osuji in the Tigers’ 66-26 victory Tuesday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Back on the court three days after suffering its first loss, Belton quickly put that defeat in the rearview mirror by scoring the first 35 points Tuesday night in a 66-26 rout of Pflugerville at Tiger Gym.