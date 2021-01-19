LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — The beauty of the longtime rivalry between Academy and Rogers is that anything can happen when the two foes meet on the hardwood.
Such was the case Tuesday night as the Lady Eagles started the varsity doubleheader with a convincing, wire-to-wire 45-28 victory over the previously undefeated and District 19-3A-leading Lady Bees.
The Bumblebees made sure Academy didn’t get swept on its home court, though. Academy took sole possession of first place in the 19-3A boys standings with a 69-42 win in which the Bees outscored the Eagles 22-4 in the second quarter to establish a 23-point halftime lead and handed Rogers its first district loss.
“I thought we really pressured the ball well and we got after rebounds tonight,” Academy head coach James Holt said following his squad’s sixth straight win to start district play, all but one of which have been by at least 25 points. “We wanted to keep Rogers to one shot on defense. We really stressed blocking guys out.”
Jaylin McWilliams led the way for Academy with 26 points. Darion Franklin (14) and Jerry Cephus (11) were the other double-digit scorers for the Bees (11-7, 6-0).
Kade Sebek scored 17 points, and Ty Sebek and Ben Hutka finished with eight apiece for Rogers (11-9, 5-1).
After leading 41-18 at halftime, the Bees were up 48-30 with 3 minutes left in the third and 53-32 with 1:15 to go. Academy led 53-36 to start the fourth and used a 10-2 run — helped in part by layups from McWilliams and Franklin — to push the gap to 63-38 with 5:50 to go.
On the girls side, Rogers (13-4, 6-2) avenged a 39-37 home defeat against Academy. The Lady Eagles opened Tuesday’s rematch with a 15-2 run and led 17-3 after the first quarter. Jacelyn Chervenka scored eight of her game-high 14 points in the opening frame, and Courtney Andel made a 3-pointer and a layup to contribute to the run.
“I’m a little lost for words,” Rogers head coach Missy Dolgener said. “This team works so hard and they’ve bought into what we’re trying to do here. We avoided having a down quarter, which we’ve had problems with, and kept pushing. These girls have no idea how good they can be when they play like this.”
Academy (14-8, 7-1) inched closer at 19-8 following a layup by Payten Conde with less than 6 minutes remaining in the second quarter, but superb ball movement led to open shots for Rogers, which extended its lead to 27-15 by halftime after a Chervenka layup and a post basket from Liz McCormick.
“We expect to win big games like this and there’s just something about Coach (Dolgener) that brings out the best in us,” Rogers senior Toni Wolfe said. “I think our shots were more on tonight than the last time we played Academy, but we were loose and motivated.”
The Lady Bees implemented a full-court press to start the second half. The added defensive pressure did little to stifle the Lady Eagles, who began the third with a 12-0 run to lead 39-15 with 3½ minutes left in the quarter. Wolfe scored seven points in the third on a pair of layups and a 3-pointer.
Kerstin Turner provided a boost for Academy with a 3-pointer at the buzzer that made it 41-22 to enter the fourth.
“Rogers came out and executed their game plan a whole lot better than we did,” Academy head coach Brian Pursche said. “We did not shoot the ball well, we were missing assignments on defense and we just didn’t play a very good first half, and you can’t fall down against a really good team like Rogers.”
McCormick scored eight points, and Wolfe finished with seven for Rogers.
Ellie Erwin led Academy with nine points, and Hannah Garmon added five. The Lady Bees made nine of 38 shots from the field (27 percent), including three of 19 from beyond the 3-point arc.