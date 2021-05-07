BELTON — There’s something refreshing about Noah Newman, who is as pleasantly surprised as anybody that he’ll compete tonight in the Class 6A 300-meter hurdles at the UIL Track and Field State Championships.
“I just wanted to have a good season this year. I really didn’t have any idea I’d be going to state,” the Belton junior said. “By getting to the area meet I was already doing a lot better than I thought I would.”
Honest rather than boastful about his success, Newman’s hard work throughout the season has shaved about 2 seconds off his time — quite a feat for a race of just 300 meters — and landed him in Lane 8 tonight at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
And for all the improvement he’s made, some folks believe the best is yet to come.
“He always finds a way to get it done, and he’s got more in him, too,” Belton hurdles coach Lindsey Flowers said. “I really think he can run faster. He’s got a lot of potential.”
It’s Newman’s potential that has kept him in both hurdles events — the 110s and the 300s — since the seventh grade and led him to give up baseball in high school in order to focus on just one sport in the spring.
“I’ve been doing the 110s and 300s ever since seventh grade. I wasn’t particularly the fastest at them for a while, but I wasn’t slow. It seemed like a good thing to keep doing,” said Newman, who also plays football. “I knew there’s a lot of work to be a hurdler, but I’ve always thought it was fun. That’s why I stuck with it.
“I was mainly into baseball for a while until I started track when I got into junior high. In high school, baseball season and track collide so I kind of needed to pick one. I guess I’m glad I picked track.”
He ran mainly at the sub-varsity level as a freshman and competed with the varsity team last year until the pandemic shut down high school sports, leaving him with tempered expectations for this season.
He finished third in the 300s at the District 12-6A meet to keep his season alive and came in fourth at the area meet to grab the final qualifying spot for the 6A Region II meet in which he stunned the field with a personal-best time of 38.27 seconds to finish as the runner-up and punch his ticket to Austin.
He’ll be part of a nine-runner race tonight that features six athletes who have posted times in the 37-second range this season. He understands that it will take something in the 37s in order to have a chance at a medal but also knows that it’s something he’s capable of producing.
“I did take a look at the qualifying times. It’s a little bit intimidating,” he said. “But I’m more excited about the state meet than I am nervous. I think I can run a 37, and I really hope I do it. But just to go out and do my best would be great.”