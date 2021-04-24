HEWITT — There was the performance of a technician (Academy’s Chris Preddie), some perseverance that paid big dividends (Temple Wildcats), two freshman phenoms (Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings and Troy’s Josie Peters), and the emergence of a rising standout who surprised even himself (Belton’s Noah Newman).
Indeed, there was a little bit of everything at the Class 6A Region II and 3A Region III track and field meets Saturday. And by the time the first shadows started to creep onto the infield at Panther Stadium, area athletes had qualified for the UIL state championships in 15 events.
The first races of the running finals summed up the performance of the local contingent, with two 4x100-meter relay teams punching their state tickets within a matter of a few minutes — one because it had the four fastest runners on the track, and the other because it refused to give up.
The Cameron Yoe foursome of Flemings, Brittani Drake, Brandi Drake and Lauren Harris kick-started it by clocking a time of 48.52 seconds to win the 3A girls 4x100 by a full second, and the Wildcats quartet followed them onto the podium by displaying some tenacity.
The opening legs of Samari Howard, Mikal Harrison-Pilot and Carlton Mack kept Temple in contention and got the baton to Tr’Darius Taylor in fourth place.
The junior anchor leg moved his team up a spot about halfway down the homestretch and seemed destined to finish third but never let up. And when Duncanville anchor Pierre Goree started to hobble on an injured leg about 8 meters from the line, the resolve of Taylor and the Wildcats was rewarded with a silver medal and a trip to Austin in two weeks.
“This was an opportunity for us, and I didn’t want to give up for my teammates. I was like, ‘I run pretty fast, so let me go get them,’” said Taylor, who completed Temple’s time of 41.30 — a quarter-second behind Cedar Hill and a hundredth of a second quicker than Duncanville. “When he started hobbling, I felt bad for him but I knew I had to finish running. When I got to the line, I ducked my head and beat him. Then after I finished, I went and checked on him.”
Flemings' day was far from over. The Yoe freshman, who won the cross country individual state title in the fall and was runner-up in the long jump and triple jump earlier in the regional meet, completed her quintet of state qualifications by finishing second in the 100 hurdles (15.10) and first in the 400 with a 3A-III meet record of 57.07.
“Winning state in cross country earlier this year made it easier in track,” she said. “And once I made it to state in the field events, it made the running easier because I wasn’t so nervous.”
Peters, the day’s other freshman star, also shined in her first regional meet. She took the lead at the sound of the gun in the 3A girls 800 and never relinquished it, running comfortably and completing the two laps in 2:24.19 — 2 seconds ahead of runner-up Kailey Sakora of Lorena.
“Once I get the lead, it’s pretty easy to stay up there. It’s easier for me to pace myself if I’m in the lead,” Peters said. “I felt the pressure today, though, because I wanted to make it to state in my first year.”
Like all competitors, Newman also wanted to make it to the state meet. But as of about six weeks ago, he didn’t think he had much of a chance in the competitive 6A boys 300 hurdles.
“With my times earlier this season, there was no way I was making it to state,” he said.
Those times are in the past, though, as was most of the field Saturday afternoon when Newman advanced to the championship meet by setting another personal-best mark of 38.27 to claim the silver — just a third of a second behind Mesquite’s Cameron Boger.
“I’ve really stepped it up in practice and done a lot more conditioning,” Newman said. “This was my fastest but also it seemed like my easiest race yet. I just had something more to push through it.”
Likewise, Preddie always seems to have a little something extra to push him to the top. One day after breaking the 3A-III meet record in the long jump, the Academy junior entered the finals of the triple jump in second place before recording the best two jumps of the day.
The first one put him in the lead, and the second one of 48 feet, three-quarters of an inch iced his second gold medal and gave him a second state event for which to prepare.
“Winning the long jump (Friday) took some pressure off today. I felt like I could just come out here and compete and push myself,” he said. “And I like the triple jump better. Anybody can long jump because that’s just jumping. The triple jump takes a technique that you have to get down or you won’t be good at it.”
Troy’s Graycee Mosley earned a trip to Austin with a throw of 120-3 to win the 3A girls discus. Killeen’s Tyquan Scoby advanced with a leap of 47-6¼ to finish second in the 6A boys triple jump, and the Killeen Shoemaker foursome of Troy Stinson, Dontavious Burrows, Dashawn McCubbins and Monaray Baldwin moved on by winning the 6A boys 4x200 relay in 1:25.30.
Ja’Kerra Holt (girls pole vault) of Yoe, which won the 3A Region III girls team title, and Killeen Ellison’s Tre’jon Spiller (6A boys long jump) had already advanced from Friday’s events and will join the rest of the area contingent at the state meet, which is set for May 6-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Lake Belton, Salado, Jarrell, Holland send athletes to state
The top two finishers in each event Saturday at the Class 4A Region III track and field meet advanced to state, and plenty of that happened for the local contingent in League City.
Lake Belton’s Layloni Watson, who on Friday advanced to state in the triple jump, added to her schedule when she arrives at Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin next month with a qualifying performance in the 100-meter hurdles.
Salado’s Lexy Wilson advanced in the long jump by finishing second with a leap of 16 feet, 6 inches, just shy of the winning mark of 16-9½ by El Campo’s Jackesha Nichols. Wilson’s Lady Eagles teammate Jaci McGregor, who qualified Friday in the 3,200, added a second-place finish Saturday in the 1,600 with a time of 5 minutes, 23.30 seconds.
Jarrell’s Derrick Warren and Salado’s Reid Vincent each landed efforts of 22-6¾ in the boys long jump, tying for first and earning the two state berths in the event.
Later in the meet, Vincent joined Latrelle Jenkins, Noah Mescher and Wrook Brown on the Eagles 4x400 relay, which placed second in 3:20.83 to advance behind first place Waco La Vega (3:18.53).
Logan Rickey of Salado clocked 1:59.21 for silver in the boys 800 run, right behind Taylor’s Christian Rohlack (1:59.12).
Jarrell’s Joseph Shamburger doubled up on gold, winning the regional title in the 110 hurdles with a 14.42 then the 300 hurdles in 39.06.
Jasmine Benavidez, also of Jarrell, took first in the girls 800, clocking 2:22.72 for a nearly 3-second victory.
At the 2A Region IV meet in Kingsville, Holland’s Ashton Morris pocketed golds in the boys 200 and 400.