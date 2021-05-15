The putts just didn’t happen to fall that day.
That’s how Dallas Hankamer described his final round of the Class 6A state tournament in 2019.
After leading the opening round, he finished that event in third place following a couple of missed putts that would have won him a gold medal as a sophomore.
He had to wait a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Belton senior finally gets a shot at redemption starting Monday at Georgetown’s Legacy Hills Golf Club, where he will tee off in the state tournament at 8 a.m. in a group that includes Reese Tortone of Katy and Jackson Hymer of San Antonio Johnson.
“I’m very excited to be back,” Hankamer said. “There’s going to be pressure for sure.”
The most pressure will come from Hankamer himself, who told the Telegram in the moments after his 2019 finish: “I definitely had a good tournament, but I’m pretty frustrated right now with all the chances I had and how good I was hitting it today. I’ll definitely remember this, and hopefully I come back stronger.”
Two years later, he had a chance to reflect on that moment.
“I wasn’t really putting pressure on myself,” he said this week. “I had a good tournament. The putts happened not to fall.”
While Hankamer has kept a positive attitude and now brushes off the 2019 results, Belton golf coach Jim Hellums said Hankamer is still motivated by the result.
“I think he has probably evaluated the 2019 year and thought about it often,” Hellums said. “But he was quick to get over it and has the attitude that it won’t happen again.”
Perhaps the pandemic changed Hankamer’s perspective somewhat, and he admitted there was a time when he feared he might not get the chance to return to the state tournament.
“In the fall, I thought there might be that possibility (that the tournament would be canceled again),” he said. “But during the spring, things cleared up a little bit. Then we got the news the district, regional and state meets were going to happen. I’m just excited I get to play.”
Like most athletes, he was disappointed that the 2020 season was cut short, but not because he didn’t get to redeem himself.
“It was rough last year,” he said. “I thought we had a really good chance as a team. Now some of those guys have graduated.”
Hankamer believes if anything good came out of the changes caused by the pandemic, it was remote learning. Given the option to continue remote learning this school year, Hankamer opted to do so and has had more time to play golf. The Texas A&M commitment said it has helped his game improve.
“It’s come a long way the past couple of years,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot. (The most important thing) is just staying in the moment and taking it shot by shot, especially down the stretch.”
Hankamer tends to keep a steady pleasant attitude both on and off the golf course, but Hellums said that on-course demeanor can be somewhat deceptive.
“You can never tell watching him emotionally what he is doing score-wise,” Hellums said. “He’s very smooth demeanor-wise. But competitive on a scale from 1 to 10, he’s an 11. He’s very competitive.”
Perhaps part of that comes from having two older brothers, Dane and Dalton, who were standout golfers and with whom Dallas grew up playing golf. Dallas said there’s a friendly rivalry between the siblings and that on the course, they are very competitive.
Right now, his brothers have an edge in the competition with gold medals from the state tournament. Dane won the individual gold in 2013 playing for Salado, and Dalton was part of Salado’s team title a year later.
The younger Hankamer believes he has a chance to even the score this week and feels comfortable at Legacy Hills.
“It is a short course,” he said. “My strength is probably my distance. But my wedges are also a huge strength, so the course suits my game. It’s just a matter of keeping it in the fairway.
“I’m not going to go out there and force anything. Just be patient, let the birdies come for me and see how it stacks up at the end.”