Zane Zeinert stands tall at 6-foot-4, but nothing can potentially knock a player down to earth and give him the urge to find the tiniest of hiding places quicker than throwing an interception in the first quarter of his first varsity game as the starting quarterback.
Except, Zeinert — with help from his Cameron Yoe teammates and coaches — shook off his early miscue last Friday night and kept his head held high. In what was a veteran-like bounce back for a junior who spent his sophomore season at linebacker, Zeinert tossed a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a score in the Yoemen’s 21-16 season-opening win over Mexia.
“First game, I felt some pressure. After I got the nerves out, I was fine,” said Zeinert, who was Yoe’s JV quarterback two years ago as a freshman before playing linebacker in 2019 while serving as the backup signal caller at which he saw minimal action. “(My team) talked me through my mistakes, and the O-line blocked really well. Everybody was excited and the first win felt good.”
Zeinert completed nine of 17 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns, including a 66-yard scoring connection with receiver Za’Korien Spikes. Zeinert added 22 yards and a TD rushing, and exited with a performance to build upon going forward.
“Speed of the (defensive backs), knowing where they are going to be, and the pressure that the D-line brings,” Zeinert said, beginning a list of what he adjusted to, learned and what to work on. “The timing on some passes and knowing what the coverages are going to be, and stuff like that.”
And, if all goes as planned, Zeinert has a chance to be Yoe’s third consecutive two-year starter under center, following Zack Andress (2016-17) and Braden Brashear (2018-19).
One game at a time, though. Next up is Bellville at 7:30 tonight at Yoe Field.
“He’s learning and growing,” said Yoe head coach Tommy Brashear, who also complimented the resiliency last week of a Yoemen defense that had six sophomores among its starting 11. “Playing quarterback in Cameron, Texas, there is a lot of pressure. He handled it well. He threw a pick early and that was a learning experience. But, he’s a strong-willed kid and he came back and did well.”
Here are a few other quarterbacks who fared well last Friday in their first starts.
Jamarquis Johnson, fresh., Rosebud-Lott
Johnson took the first snap of his high school career against Jewett Leon and raced 95 yards for a touchdown. It was a memorable start for a player whom first-year head coach Brandon Hicks foresees as one to reckon with on a regular basis.
“We are just scratching the surface with him,” Hicks said.
Johnson ran for 161 yards and threw for 197 (10-of-16) with two touchdowns, including a 67 yarder to sophomore Breon Lewis in the Cougars’ 49-34 loss.
“He’s a special one,” Hicks said of Johnson. “He made some mistakes that are typical of a freshman, but he also did some things you don’t expect at that position for his age. I see the competitor in him and he’s probably harder on himself than most freshmen would be.”
Luke Mullins, sr., Gatesville
Like Johnson, Mullins and the Hornets weren’t on the right side of the scoreboard last week, but the move-in from Round Rock Cedar Ridge still posted a promising 16-of-29 for 199 yards and a TD, with one interception.
Connor Crews, soph., Lake Belton
Crews didn’t have to throw it much last Thursday in the Broncos’ inaugural contest and victory — 48-0 over the Stephenville JV — but he certainly made almost the most out of his six attempts, completing four of them for 74 yards and two scores. He was named the team’s offensive MVP for his efforts.
Non-newbie notables
Granger senior Thomas Rhoades, who’s started since the ninth grade, went 9-of-14 for 172 yards and three TDs and led the team in rushing (140 yards) last week, and Academy senior Jerry Cephus — back in action after an injury cut short his 2019 — recorded an area-high 238 yards passing in the Bees’ victory over rival Rogers.