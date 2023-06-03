WACO — As he stood layered in sweat on the steamy turf inside Waco ISD Stadium, Academy’s Ryan Meredith reflected on the week he and 70 other recent high school graduates had as they prepared for and played in the 15th annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Super Centex Victory Bowl football game.
“It was great getting to know everyone and building a strong sense of community, and getting to play the game I love with a bunch of guys my age,” Meredith said. “It was incredible suiting up one last time while in high school.”
And, as it turned out, it was one final win for Meredith, who suited up with a Blue squad that scored 20 straight points in the second quarter then held off a Red third-quarter push for a 37-22 victory in front of a supportive crowd Saturday.
“I’m all beat up,” said a smiling Meredith, who accepted a move from his usual linebacker spot to nose guard. “But I was grateful for the experience and to get closer to God.”
Other local players for Blue were DJ McClelland (Granger), Edgar De La Torre (Holland), Jalani Price (Jarrell), Jamie Reyna (Rogers) and Ryland Woods (Salado).
The area contingent on the Red side was Ethan Sandoval (Belton), Chad Pate (Bruceville-Eddy), Reagan Ragsdale (Central Texas Christian), Steven Bomar (Gatesville), Mason Mooney (Gatesville), Jace Martin (Holy Trinity Catholic), Bruce Onchweri (Lake Belton) and Cooper Staton (Moody).
Blue quarterback Justin Moore (Bosqueville) was 9-of-15 passing for a Victory Bowl-record 219 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Braylyn Brandon (Corsicana) was on the other end of 149 of those yards (also a game record) — including a 65-yard TD catch — and was named the Bob McQueen offensive MVP.
McClellend, a multi-sport standout with the Lions, earned the Bob McQueen defensive MVP after recording a game-high eight tackles.
Martin, a quarterback in his first 11-on-11 game since middle school after a 6-man career with the Celtics, pioneered a 13-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard TD run by Tanner Bean (Wortham) to kick-start Red’s third-quarter burst.
Onchweri, who excelled at defensive back for the Broncos, played plenty of offense Saturday and got involved in Red’s attempted rally with a 32-yard touchdown grab on fourth-and-2 with 1:42 left in the third that was followed by a successful 2-point conversion to bring Red within 27-22.
“As I ran the play, I noticed it was a zone and nobody was really covering me, so I didn’t have to really break hard,” the affable Onchweri said. “I just went up the middle between the zone and it was just me and the ball.
“I made new friends and this was a good way to connect through football one last time in high school,” he added.
Blue thwarted any further dramatics by scoring the last 10 points with Joe Morales’ (Corsicana) 23-yard field goal and Mehki Sandolph’s (Waco University) tackle-breaking 21-yard TD run as the clock ticked to less than a minute remaining in the fourth.
Martin finished 10-of-16 for 89 yards in splitting snaps with Hillsboro’s Austin Cook. Staton had three catches for 26 yards, and Ragsdale and Pate combined for 14 yards rushing for Red.
Blue outgained Red 342-254 while evening the series 7-7-1. The lone tie was in 2017. The 59 total points were second most behind a 47-21 outcome in 2011.
Moore scampered 8 yards on the option keeper to the end zone to cap Blue’s second drive of the opening period that covered 51 yards and included a 20-yard reception by Price.
Red, which turned over the ball three times in the first half, answered on its next possession when it traveled 72 yards on 10 plays, the last being Breck Chambers’ (Crawford) 9-yard, end-around TD run. Riesel’s Mason Heath then bulled in for the 2-point conversion and an 8-7 lead with 3 seconds left in the first.
Blue began to distance itself midway through the second with Sandolph’s shifty 12-yard scoring run at the 6:50 mark that made it 13-8.
One play after Corsicana’s Jace Richardson’s interception deep in Red territory, Waco Connally’s Jack Johnston took a handoff 9 yards to the end zone for 20-8. And 3 minutes later, Moore connected with a wide-open Brandon for the 65-yard TD strike and 27-8 cushion that stood at halftime.
“It was a great week. I had a lot of fun meeting new guys and new coaches. They were all amazing,” Martin said. “It was definitely tiring, but it was great.”