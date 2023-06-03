FCA Victory Bowl football

Lake Belton’s Bruce Onchweri (24) breaks up a pass intended for Jarrell’s Jalani Price in the FCA Victory Bowl football game Saturday.

 Andy Zavoina/FME News Service

WACO — As he stood layered in sweat on the steamy turf inside Waco ISD Stadium, Academy’s Ryan Meredith reflected on the week he and 70 other recent high school graduates had as they prepared for and played in the 15th annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Super Centex Victory Bowl football game.

jweaver@tdtnews.com