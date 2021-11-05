BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The Rosebud-Lott Cougars entered Friday night’s contest needing a win and some help from their newfound friends in Holland to make the playoffs.
The Cougars made sure to take care of business on their end, dominating the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 49-12 at Eagle Field. And after getting some help from Holland’s win over Thrall, the Cougars will face Centerville (9-1) at a time and location to be determined in the Class 2A Division I bi-district round.
The Cougars (6-4, 3-3 District 12-2A-I) had the game in hand by halftime, leading 43-6 after a 30-point second quarter tto expand on a slim 13-6 lead after the first quarter..
Zane Zeinert had touchdown passes of 51 and 16 yards to Breon Lewis and a 27-yard touchdown pass to Clayton Doskocil, and the Cougars added a safety and a 60-yard kickoff return for a score in the quarter.
The Eagles (2-8, 1-5) entered already out of playoff contention after winning a district title two seasons ago.
They put up a strong fight early against the Cougars but had little answer as the game progressed.
The Cougars got on the board first with a 28-yard run by Moses Fox with 7:43 left in the opening quarter.
After an Eagles fumble gave Rosebud-Lott the ball at the Bruceville-Eddy 22, it took the Cougars just three plays to extend the lead to 13-0 on a 3-yard run by Jamarquis Johnson.
The Eagles answered on their ensuing drive after a nice kickoff return allowed them to start at the Cougars 44. A 19-yard pass from Colby Tolbert to Nick Boaz, with an added targeting penalty, got the Eagles inside the Rosebud-Lott 10 and, on third-and-goal, Tolbert scored from a yard out to cut the lead to 13-6 with 2:04 left in the opening quarter.
The Eagles, though, didn’t score again until late in the fourth, when lineman Hunter Carter scored from a yard out.
The Cougars didn’t take long to get the two-score lead back, scoring on their next possession on Zeinert’s 16-yarder to Lewis. The Eagles punted on their next possession and Rosebud-Lott made it 28-7 when Zeinert connected with Lewis down the right sideline for the 51-yard score.
The Eagles were flagged for roughing the kicker on the extra point, and with the short field on the kickoff, the Cougars successfully recovered an onside kick to set up the 27-yard touchdown to Doskosil and a 34-7 lead after the missed extra point.
They added a safety late in the half, and Lewis returned the ensuing kick 60 yards for another score and a huge halftime advantage, prompting both teams to agree to a running clock in the second half.
Fox had 157 yards rushing on eight carries for the Cougars, who got the big win despite losing three fumbles and throwing an interception. Zeinert was 11-of-14 passing for 173 yards.
Tolbert had 55 yards on 11 carries and was 1-of-8 passing for Bruceville-Eddy, which also lost three fumbles and had two interceptions.
Entering the night, the Cougars sat in fifth place in the 12-2A-I standings, a game behind Thrall, which hosted first-place Holland. Rosebud-Lott’s win and a loss by Thrall put the teams in a tie for fourth, but the Cougars advanced to the playoffs by virtue of their 54-45 win over the Tigers earlier this year.
ROSEBUD-LOTT 49, BRUCEVILLE-EDDY 12
Rosebud-Lott 13 30 0 6 — 49
Bruceville-Eddy 6 0 0 6 — 12
R-L — Moses Fox 28 run (Breon Lewis kick)
R-L — Jamarquis Johnson 3 run (kick failed)
B-E — Colby Tolbert 1 run (kick failed)
R-L — Lewis 16 pass from Zane Zeinert (Johnson run)
R-L — Lewis 51 pass from Zeinert (Lewis kick)
R-L — Clayton Doskocil 27 pass from Zeinert (kick failed)
R-L — Safety; tackle in end zone
R-L — Lewis 60 kick return (Lewis kick)
R-L — Lewis 26 pass from Zeinert (kick failed)
B-E — Hunter Carter 1 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
R-L B-E
First downs 12 10
Rushes-yards 27-202 27-118
Passing yards 173 19
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-14-1 1-8-2
Punts-average 0-0 3-29.7
Fumbles-lost 5-3 5-3
Penalties-yards 8-95 8-95
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rosebud-Lott: Fox 8-137, Jordan Landrum 3-42, Johnson 6-17, Zeinert 3-8, Osiel Lopez 2-5, Carter 2-3, Yahir Mendoza 1-(-3), Kyle Finan 1-(-3), team 1-(-4); Bruceville-Eddy: Tolbert 11-55, Hunter Diaz 6-31, Chad Pate 6-29, Carter 1-2, Nick Boaz 2-1.
PASSING — Rosebud-Lott: Zeinert 11-14-1-173 Bruceville-Eddy: Tolbert 1-8-2-19,
RECIEVING — Rosebud-Lott: Lewis 4-96, Doskocil 2-32, Landrum 3-30, Fox 1-9, Johnson 1-2, ;Bruceville-Eddy: Boaz 1-19.