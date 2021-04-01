BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Temple College 11,
Galveston 1 (5)
Galveston 000 01 — 1 1 2
Temple 801 02 — 11 4 0
Peacock, Frers (1), Conde (3), Marquez (5) and Dykstra. Quiroga and Diaz. W—Quiroga (7-0). L—Peacock. HR—G: Nicoll; T: Henry (2). 2B—T: Stephenson.
Records — Temple 24-5.
Temple College 18,
Galveston 7 (5)
Galveston 011 32 — 7 8 2
Temple (17)00 1X — 17 15 3
Young, Phelps (1), Foster (1), Bigham (4) and Luper. K.Wilson, Mott (4), Fernandez (5) and Gonzales, Ely (4). W—K.Wilson (1-0). L—Young. HR—T: Stephenson (4), Jackson (1). 2B—G: Kaiser; T: Chestnut, Payne, Jackson.
Records — Temple 25-5.
Sul Ross State 6,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 2
SRSU 000 010 104 — 6 10 2
UMHB 200 000 000 — 2 3 3
Moya and Hartley. Zolman, Ripke (6) and McQuary. W—Moya (2-2). L—Ripke (1-4). HR—S: Benton. 2B—S: Thor.
Records — Sul Ross State 6-13, 3-11; UMHB 9-11, 2-8.
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 3, Caldwell 1
Rogers 010 002 0 — 3 8 2
Caldwell 100 000 0 — 1 2 1
Guzman and Hoelscher. Lackey, Reyes (5) and Sanchez. W—Guzman. L—Reyes. 3B—R: Cook.
Records — Rogers 12-6, 5-0; Caldwell NA, 4-2.
DISTRICT 27-2A
Holland 18, Bartlett 2 (5)
Holland 774 00 — 18 18 3
Bartlett 100 10 — 2 3 4
Hohhertz and Pursche. Tipton and Cooper. W—Hohhertz. L—Tipton. 3B—H: Botts. 2B—H: Botts, Tomasek, Hohhertz, Arzola; B: Hall.
Records — Holland 15-6, 6-1; Bartlett NA, 1-6.
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Mary Hardin-Baylor 7,
Sul Ross State 5
UMHB 131 000 2 — 7 5 2
SRSU 012 001 1 — 5 13 2
Grogan, Rucker (7) and Johnson. Vaughn, Gomez (2) and Sims. W—Grogan (9-6). L—Vaughn (4-5). Sv—Rucker (3). HR—M: Gutierrez. 3B—S: Valverde. 2B—S: Chavez, Canaba.
Records — UMHB 14-9, 8-5; Sul Ross State 7-7, 7-5.
Sul Ross State 3,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 2
UMHB 000 000 2 — 2 5 1
SRSU 001 010 1 — 3 7 3
Rucker, Flores (6) and Johnson. Martinez, Moralez (6) and Sims. W—Moralez. L—Flores. 2B—S: Hardin, Moralez.
Records — UMHB 14-10, 8-6; Sul Ross State 8-7, 8-5.
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 11, Caldwell 5
Rogers 432 110 0 — 11 7 5
Caldwell 001 200 2 — 5 7 3
Mucha and Borgeson. Rodriguez, Foust (6) and Vela. W—Mucha. L—Rodriguez. HR—R: Matamoros, Quinones. 3B—R: Andel, Alonso.
Records — Rogers 12-4, 6-1.
Other Scores
Bryan 16, Temple 0, 4 innings
Copperas Cove 8, Belton 6
SOCCER
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS
UIL Playoffs
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Class 4A Region III
Sealy 3, Salado 1
GIRLS
UIL Playoffs
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Class 6A Region II
Belton vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Mexia
Class 4A Region III
Lake Belton 5, Bellvile 1
Salado 2, Lorena 1
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Class 4A Region III
Lake Belton vs. Bay City, TBA
Salado vs. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson or Lumberton, TBA