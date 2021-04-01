BASEBALL

COLLEGE

Temple College 11,

Galveston 1 (5)

Galveston 000 01 — 1 1 2

Temple 801 02 — 11 4 0

Peacock, Frers (1), Conde (3), Marquez (5) and Dykstra. Quiroga and Diaz. W—Quiroga (7-0). L—Peacock. HR—G: Nicoll; T: Henry (2). 2B—T: Stephenson.

Records — Temple 24-5.

Temple College 18,

Galveston 7 (5)

Galveston 011 32 — 7 8 2

Temple (17)00 1X — 17 15 3

Young, Phelps (1), Foster (1), Bigham (4) and Luper. K.Wilson, Mott (4), Fernandez (5) and Gonzales, Ely (4). W—K.Wilson (1-0). L—Young. HR—T: Stephenson (4), Jackson (1). 2B—G: Kaiser; T: Chestnut, Payne, Jackson.

Records — Temple 25-5.

Sul Ross State 6,

Mary Hardin-Baylor 2

SRSU 000 010 104 — 6 10 2

UMHB 200 000 000 — 2 3 3

Moya and Hartley. Zolman, Ripke (6) and McQuary. W—Moya (2-2). L—Ripke (1-4). HR—S: Benton. 2B—S: Thor.

Records — Sul Ross State 6-13, 3-11; UMHB 9-11, 2-8.

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 3, Caldwell 1

Rogers 010 002 0 — 3 8 2

Caldwell 100 000 0 — 1 2 1

Guzman and Hoelscher. Lackey, Reyes (5) and Sanchez. W—Guzman. L—Reyes. 3B—R: Cook.

Records — Rogers 12-6, 5-0; Caldwell NA, 4-2.

DISTRICT 27-2A

Holland 18, Bartlett 2 (5)

Holland 774 00 — 18 18 3

Bartlett 100 10 — 2 3 4

Hohhertz and Pursche. Tipton and Cooper. W—Hohhertz. L—Tipton. 3B—H: Botts. 2B—H: Botts, Tomasek, Hohhertz, Arzola; B: Hall.

Records — Holland 15-6, 6-1; Bartlett NA, 1-6.

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Mary Hardin-Baylor 7,

Sul Ross State 5

UMHB 131 000 2 — 7 5 2

SRSU 012 001 1 — 5 13 2

Grogan, Rucker (7) and Johnson. Vaughn, Gomez (2) and Sims. W—Grogan (9-6). L—Vaughn (4-5). Sv—Rucker (3). HR—M: Gutierrez. 3B—S: Valverde. 2B—S: Chavez, Canaba.

Records — UMHB 14-9, 8-5; Sul Ross State 7-7, 7-5.

Sul Ross State 3,

Mary Hardin-Baylor 2

UMHB 000 000 2 — 2 5 1

SRSU 001 010 1 — 3 7 3

Rucker, Flores (6) and Johnson. Martinez, Moralez (6) and Sims. W—Moralez. L—Flores. 2B—S: Hardin, Moralez.

Records — UMHB 14-10, 8-6; Sul Ross State 8-7, 8-5.

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 11, Caldwell 5

Rogers 432 110 0 — 11 7 5

Caldwell 001 200 2 — 5 7 3

Mucha and Borgeson. Rodriguez, Foust (6) and Vela. W—Mucha. L—Rodriguez. HR—R: Matamoros, Quinones. 3B—R: Andel, Alonso.

Records — Rogers 12-4, 6-1.

Other Scores

Bryan 16, Temple 0, 4 innings

Copperas Cove 8, Belton 6

SOCCER

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS

UIL Playoffs

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Class 4A Region III

Sealy 3, Salado 1

GIRLS

UIL Playoffs

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Class 6A Region II

Belton vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Mexia

Class 4A Region III

Lake Belton 5, Bellvile 1

Salado 2, Lorena 1

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Class 4A Region III

Lake Belton vs. Bay City, TBA

Salado vs. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson or Lumberton, TBA