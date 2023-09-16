ROGERS — Cooper Sisneroz threw a touchdown and ran for two more, including one with less than a minute to play, and Rogers rallied to defeat Palmer 34-27 on Friday night at Merk Field.
Sisneroz’s 37-yard TD run with about 40 seconds left capped the Eagles’ 21-point surge that nullified a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.
Kole Stephens had a 43-yard scoring reception and Abraham Hernandez posted an 8-yard TD run during the comeback.
Bryce Watson tallied 148 yards and a touchdown — a 47 yarder in the third quarter — on 12 carries for Rogers (2-2), which avenged last season’s loss to Palmer (2-2) and avoided back-to-back losses following last week’s narrow setback against Troy.
ROGERS 34, PALMER 27
Palmer 0 12 8 7 — 27
Rogers 7 0 6 21 — 34
Rog — Cooper Sisneroz 2 run (kick good)
Pal — 3 run (two-point conversion failed)
Pal — 1 run (two-point conversion failed)
Rog — Bryce Watson 47 run (two-point conversion failed)
Pal — 21 pass (two-point conversion)
Pal — 3 run (kick)
Rog — Kole Stephens 43 pass from Sisneroz (kick failed)
Rog — Abraham Hernandez 8 run (2-pt good)
Rog — Sisneroz 37 run (kick good)
TEAM STATISTICS
Pal Rog
First downs 23 15
Rushes-yards 35-180 36-270
Passing yards 288 96
Comp.-Att.-Int. 17-29-1 4-9-1
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-yards 8-59 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Watson 12-148, C. Sisneroz 12-60, Hernandez 9-55, Stephens 1-4, Tyson Sisneroz 1-2, Dylan Stowe 1-1.
PASSING — Rogers: C. Sisneroz 4-8-1-96, Watson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Stephens 2-52, Stowe 1-37, Watson 1-7.
Gatesville 44
Mexia 16
GATESVILLE — Rayshon Smith had 21 carries for a game-high 160 yards rushing to help the Gatesville Hornets (2-2) get past the Mexia Blackcats (0-4) in a non-district meeting.
Brayden Saunders, who ran for a pair of TDs, and Smith each scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter while Sean Aguilar returned a fumble 51 yards to put the finishing touch on the victory for Gatesville, which forced four Mexia turnovers.
The Hornets’ Aguilar and Logan Biggs each had interceptions.
GATESVILLE 44, MEXIA 16
Mexia 6 7 0 3 — 16
Gatesville 13 10 0 21 — 44
Mex — Steven Milus 64 run (2-point conversion failed)
Gat — Lawson Mooney 46 pass from Jacob Newkirk (Sergio Bucio kick)
Gat — Brayden Saunders 2 run (Bucio kick)
Mex — Draylon Lee 4 pass from Brett Swift (kick)
Gat — Newkirk 1 run (Bucio kick)
Gat — Bucio 17 field goal
Mex — 28 field goal
Gat — Saunders 1 run (Bucio kick)
Gat — Rayshon Smith run (Bucio kick)
Gat — Sean Aguilar 51 fumble return (Bucio kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Mex Gat
First downs 9 18
Rushes-yards 25-158 43-261
Passing yards 49 108
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-17-2 4-6-1
Punts-average NA 0
Fumbles-lost NA-2 NA-0
Penalties-yards 2-10 5-26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mexia: Milus 18-129, Jacques Cooper 3-4, Swift 2-(-3); Gatesville: Smith 21-160, Jimmy Hall 8-43, Mooney 2-23, Saunders 10-20, Newkirk 2-15.
PASSING — Mexia: Swift 6-16-1-49, team 0-1-1-0; Gatesville: Newkirk 4-6-1-108.
RECEIVING — Mexia: Jatayveus Bluitt 3-36, Isaac Tull 1-6, Lee 1-4, Kyran Bedford 1-3; Gatesville: Scout Hall 2-48, Mooney 1-46, Saunders 1-14.
Bellville 56
Cameron Yoe 22
CAMERON — The Bellville Brahmas piled up 482 yards rushing in a victory over the Cameron Yoe Yoemen.
Corrian Hood (15 carries, 180 yards), DD Murray (13-146) and Sam Hranicky (13-122) all cleared the 100-yard rushing mark for the Brahmas (4-0), who sent Yoe (1-3) to its third straight loss.
Yoemen quarterback Braylan Drake completed 21 of 33 passes for 181 yards and touchdowns to Kason Goolsby and D’Auntray Bradley, but Yoe was held to minus-4 yards rushing on 17 attempts.
BELLVILLE 56, CAMERON YOE 22
Bellville 7 14 21 14 — 56
Yoe 0 7 8 7 — 22
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel Yoe
First downs 20 10
Rushes-yards 53-482 17-(-4)
Passing yards 20 181
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-1-0 21-33-0
Penalties-yards 4-30 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bellville: Corrian Hood 15-180, DD Murray 13-146, Sam Hranicky 13-122, Seth Sturm 5-18, Will Grebe 3-9, Davin Sodolak 1-4, Nic Carlile 2-3, Zach Leuschner 1-0; Yoe: Zach Evans 12-6, Ja’Quorius Hardman 1-8, Kason Goolsby 1-(-1), Braylan Drake 3-(-17).
PASSING — Bellville: Leuschner 1-1-0-20; Yoe: Drake 21-33-0-181.
RECEIVING — Bellville: Hranicky 1-20; Yoe: Hardman 8-62, Goolsby 4-52, D’Auntray Bradley 2-49, Xavier Gilmon 1-12, Elijah Goodrum 1-7, Brody Aguirre 1-3, Evans 3-(-2), Cade Hubnik 1-(-2).
Troy 23
Cypress Christian 14
TROY — Joseph McMurtry and Reed Ketcham connected twice for touchdowns, and the Troy Trojans (3-1) defeated the Cypress Christian Warriors (2-2) for their third straight victory.
Ketcham finished with five catches for 146 yards. McMurtry completed 10 of 25 passes for 183 yards and also had a TD toss to Trooper Tomlin.
Gage Richardson led the Trojans with 19 carries for 88 yards.
TROY 23, CYPRESS CHRISTIAN 14
Cypress Christian 0 14 0 0 — 14
Troy 6 10 7 0 — 23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Gage Richardson 19-88, Cannon Negron 4-3, Cory Padalecki 1-(-1).
PASSING — Troy: Joseph McMurtry 10-25-0-183.
RECEIVING — Troy: Reed Ketcham 5-146, Tooper Tomlin 2-27, Cooper Valle 2-9, Ethan Sorensen 1-1, Mavrick Williams 1-(-1).
Jim Ned 38
Rockdale 12
LLANO — Blaydn Barcak passed for 209 yards and a TD and had a team-high 65 yards rushing, including a 36-yard touchdown dash in the second quarter, as the Rockdale Tigers (1-3) dropped a non-district game to the Jim Ned Indians (4-0).
Barcak’s rushing score brought the Tigers to within 24-6 but the Indians, who ran for 303 yards on 41 carries, got the game’s next two TDs to take a 32-point edge into the fourth.
Rockdale’s Gerren Marrero had team highs of six catches for 105 yards and 10 tackles on defense.
TUSCOLA JIM NED 38, ROCKDALE 12
Rockdale 0 6 0 6 — 12
Jim Ned 14 17 7 0 — 38
JN — 75 pass (kick failed)
JN — 1 run (two-point conversion)
JN — 23 field goal
JN — 16 run (kick)
Roc — Blaydn Barcak 36 run (two-point conversion failed)
JN — 23 pass (kick)
JN — 19 run (kick)
Roc — Rachaid Wilson Jr. 11 pass from Barcak (2-point conversion failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Roc JN
First downs 18 23
Rushes-yards 24-118 41-303
Passing yards 209 195
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-33-0 8-13-0
Punts-average 2-39 1-53
Fumbles-lost NA-1 NA-1
Penalties-yards 4-53 4-22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rockdale: Barcak 10-65, Sawyer Chalk 8-31, Kemar Spencer 3-14, Radyn Hamilton 3-8
PASSING — Rockdale: Barcak 16-33-0-209.
RECEIVING — Rockdale: Marrero 6-105, Chalk 4-50, Wilson Jr. 2-31, Erik Sheppard 3-15, Hamilton 1-8.
Holland 31
Bremond 21
HOLLAND — When Bremond quarterback Koben Zan hit Tristan Morehead with a 94-yard scoring strike midway through the first quarter, the Holland Hornets might have wondered if their winning streak was in jeopardy.
They needn’t have worried.
The Hornets scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to eclipse the Tigers in a non-district tilt.
The Hornets (4-0) broke open a 14-14 tie in the third on a 33-yard field goal by Jose Arzola to take a 17-14 lead.
Bremond (2-2) countered with a 35-yard run by Tank Scott to take a 21-17 lead with 4:02 remaining in the third quarter.
But Gavin Cruz scored on an 11-yard run in the fourth to put the Hornets back on top, and Christian Michalek iced it with a 29-yard touchdown run for the 31-21 final score.
Cruz finished with 160 yards on 30 carries, while Michalek added 145 on just 12 totes. Tigers quarterback Zan had 19 carries for 120 yards.
HOLLAND 31, BREMOND 21
Bremond 7 0 14 0 — 21
Holland 7 7 3 14 — 31
Bre — Tristan Morehead 94 pass from Koben Zan (Zan kick)
Hol — Desi Cantu 6 run (Jose Arzola kick)
Hol — Cantu 1 run (Arzola kick)
Bre — Zan 31 run (Zan kick)
Hol — Arzola 33 field goal
Bre — Tank Scott 35 run (Zan kick)
Hol — Gavin Cruz 11 run (Arzola kick)
Hol — Christian Michalek 29 run (Arzola kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bre Hol
First downs 10 22
Rushes-yards 31-197 56-343
Passing yards 109 28
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-10-0 4-11-0
Punts-average 1-43 2-28
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 6-47 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bremond: Zan 19-120, Scott 10-69, Xavier Clark 1-5, Morehead 1-3; Holland: Gavin Cruz 30-160, Michalek 12-145, Cantu 8-25, Tyler Johnson 3-21, Ryan Steglich 3-(-8).
PASSING — Bremond: Zan 2-10-0-109; Holland: Cantu 4-11-0-28.
RECEIVING — Bremond: Morehead 1-94, Scott 1-15; Holland: Michalek 2-13, Marc Grinnan 1-9, Steglich 1-6.
— Reported by Jill Marwitz
Granger 34
Goldthwaite 6
GRANGER — Chase Edwards threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns, two of which found tight end Thomas Youngblood, as the Granger Lions (3-1) jumped out to a 27-point halftime lead on their way to a big win over the Goldthwaite Eagles (2-2).
Edwards also found Isaac Lizardo and Jose Valverde on scoring throws as Granger intercepted the Eagles three times, with one each from Edwards, Youngblood and Trae Herrera.
Stephen Rogers and Michael Selucky had 13 and nine tackles, respectively, to pace the Lions.
GRANGER 34, GOLDTHWAITE 6
Goldthwaite 0 0 0 6 — 6
Granger 14 13 0 7 — 34
Gra — 5 run (kick)
Gra — 23 pass (kick)
Gra — 15 pass (two-point conversion failed)
Gra — 27 pass (kick)
Gra — 60 pass (kick)
Gol — Gary Wiedebusch 74 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Gol Gra
First downs 10 17
Rushes-yards 30-163 39-121
Passing yards 53 228
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-18-3 16-23-1
Punts-average 5-39 2-52
Fumbles-lost NA-0 NA-0
Penalties-yards 6-62 5-29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING —Granger: Chase Edwards 10-41, Trae Herrera 1-37, Jayven Diaz 5-22, Isaac Lizardo 11-12, Joseph Sifuentes 3-9.
PASSING —Granger: Edwards 15-21-1-228, Lizardo 1-2-0-0.
RECEIVING —Granger: Thomas Youngblood 6-71, Lizardo 4-61, Jose Valverde 2-59, Sifuentes 2-20, Herrera 2-17.
CTCS 46
Bryan Brazos 28
BRYAN — Tabor Tyson carried 34 times for 247 yards and six touchdowns to help the Central Texas Christian Lions (2-2) distance themselves from the Bryan Brazos Eagles (2-2) in the second half.
Tabor scored on runs of 29 and 19 yards in the first quarter as the Lions led by six at the break. CTCS also had three interceptions and recovered one fumble.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 46,
BRYAN BRAZOS 28
CTCS 14 6 6 20 — 46
Brazos 0 14 0 14 — 28
CTCS — Tabor Tyson 29 run (kick)
CTCS — Tyson 19 run (kick)
Bra — 4 run (kick)
Bra — 68 pass (kick)
CTCS — pass
CTCS — Tyson 4 run (kick failed)
CTCS — Tyson 5 run (kick failed)
Bra — 71 pass (kick)
CTCS — Tyson 10 run (2-point conversion failed)
Bra — 50 pass (kick)
CTCS — Tyson 2 run (two-point conversion)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS Bra
First downs 13 9
Rushes-yards 35-248 24-16
Passing yards 83 244
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-12-0 7-20-3
Punts-average 5-26 NA
Fumbles-lost NA-0 NA-1
Penalties-yards 3-15 5-23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Tyson 34-247, Tristan Eanes 1-1.
PASSING — CTCS: Zachary Zuelsdorf 2-5-0-47, Cooper Smith 3-7-0-36.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Rhett Humphrey 2-45, Tyson 1-30, Eanes 2-8.
Hillsboro 75
Jarrell 44
HILLSBORO — Ezrian Emory rushed for 335 yards and seven TDs as the Hillsboro Eagles (2-2) piled up 545 yards on the ground to dispatch the Jarrell Cougars (1-3). No other information was reported.
Itasca 28
Bartlett 12
JARRELL — The Itasca Wampus Cats (4-0) took care of the Bartlett Bulldogs (0-4) in a non-district game. No other information was reported.
Holy Trinity 54
Buckholts 6
BUCKHOLTS — The Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics (1-3) earned their first win vs. the Buckholts Badgers (0-4). No other information was reported.