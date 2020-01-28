Temple head coach Michael Thomas used each of his 12 available players Tuesday night, and that wasn’t because the Wildcats never trailed, led by as much as 22 and had the luxury of a double-digit advantage for the entirety of the second half in their District 12-6A tilt against Killeen.
Sure, three of those players combined for 51 of Temple’s points in the 68-57 win, but those points were a byproduct of rebounds, assists and hustle plays such as diving to the court to corral the ball — an ideal mixture that went toward keeping the third-place Wildcats in prime playoff position while pocketing their 20th win of the season.
“We preach all the time, the good teams are going to have different people contributing each game,” Thomas said. “I’ll tell our guys, you have to get ready. Some guys might get one or two minutes, but you have to stay ready.”
Temple’s Elcid Smith posted a team-high 22 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter when the senior played the role of closer after Quentin Johnston carried the load in the middle periods by scoring 18 of his 20. And that came after Jaiden Pate paced the Wildcats (20-5, 7-3) in the opening frame with seven of his nine and a pair of steals.
“Me and Elcid had the majority of the points but if we had that without all the people diving on the floor, it probably wouldn’t have meant as much,” said Johnston, who had 11 rebounds and three blocks. “We had people rebounding, cutting, passing, all types of stuff.”
Mike House scored all of his 15 points in the second half for Killeen (2-9). Kadarius Marshall added 14, and Xavier Reyes and Eli Coleman chipped in seven apiece.
The Wildcats led 15-8 after the first quarter and went up by 10 for the first time, 22-12, early in the second quarter in highlight-reel fashion. Johnston’s steal near midcourt led to his powerful one-handed slam dunk that left Wildcat Gym buzzing even while Johnston converted the free throw to complete a three-point play.
Aundra Jackson’s 3-pointer put the Wildcats ahead 29-17 with 2:05 to go in the second, and Temple’s advantage never dipped below 10 the rest of the night.
“We practice hard every day. It comes from practice,” Temple’s J’Don Garcia said.
The Kangaroos scored the first five points of the third quarter on a 3 by DeMarco Blas and a dunk by A.B. Oladipo to get within 34-24. They then proceeded to go scoreless for the next 5 minutes, during which the Wildcats built a 46-24 cushion that was more than enough.
“They have some good athletes, some good guards and good shooters and they play hard,” Thomas said of the Kangaroos, who trailed 50-33 entering a fourth quarter in which they outscored Temple 24-18 but were never closer than 10 points. “No team in our district is an easy win, so we are fortunate to come out with a win.”
Temple next puts its three-game winning streak on the line Friday night when it travels to face league leader Killeen Ellison. The Eagles won the first matchup 68-48 on New Year’s Eve.