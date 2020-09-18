TROY — Franklin didn’t always have an answer on defense for Troy’s bread-and-butter rushing attack, but it certainly had a quality counter on the offensive side.
Bryson Washington and Seth Spiller combined for 450 yards and five touchdowns rushing, and the Lions managed enough stops in the second half Friday night to down the Trojans 42-27 on homecoming at Trojan Stadium.
“We talked all week about finishing blocks and that was our word of the week — finish. The linemen took it to heart and the backs took it to heart,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said.
The Lions (1-2) erupted for 524 yards on the ground one week after being held to eight points by Cameron Yoe. Washington finished with 272 yards on 12 carries, including touchdowns of 38, 73 and 58. Spiller posted TD runs of 22 and 85 yards among his 178-yard total.
Running back Zach Hrbacek, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark (1,035) for the season, toted it 37 times for 207 yards and four scores for Troy (2-2). But the Sam Houston State commitment was limited to just 48 yards in the second half when the Lions outscored the Trojans 14-6.
“They played more physical than we did. That’s what it boiled down to. Offensively and defensively, they played more physical than we did. I would’ve never guessed it, but they stepped up and we didn’t,” said Troy head coach Ronnie Porter, whose team is off next week before kicking off District 11-3A-I action versus Lorena. “We’ve got to get back to the basics. We’re not taking on blocks well. We’re not blocking well. We’re not tackling well. It stinks to practice those things, but we have to practice them harder.”
The Lions and Trojans spent a busy first half trading scoring spurts and combining for 490 yards rushing.
Franklin started the sprees with 14 straight points in the first quarter through Spiller’s 22-yard TD run and Washington’s 38-yarder at 4:13 of the first.
Troy responded to its deficit with big plays on offense and defense.
The run-first Trojans changed their approach to put their first points on the board, and quarterback Jace Carr went 4-for-4 — including two completions to fullback Hunter Martin, who had a team-high six catches for 41 yards — on a nine-play, 56-yard drive that finished with Hrbacek’s 7-yard TD run.
Troy was back to work after Matthew Sibley recovered a Franklin fumble. Hrbacek made it 14-all with a 5-yard stroll on fourth-and-4 with 9:43 to go in the half.
More defense turned into more offense over the next 1½ minutes as Steve Jackson caused and recovered the Lions’ second fumble, and Hrbacek improvised a toss left by cutting back right for a 73-yard touchdown.
Seeing 21 in a row as the tipping point, Franklin countered with 14 more into halftime. Washington, who also had an interception in the second quarter, took off for his own 73-yard TD and Spiller went down the right sideline for an 85-yard touchdown and the Lions’ 28-21 advantage at the break.
Washington scampered 58 yards to the end zone on the third play of the third quarter, and a converted 2-point pass boosted Franklin’s lead to 36-21.
Hrbacek’s longest run of the second half was his 15-yard TD on Troy’s next possession to get the Trojans within 36-27 after a failed 2-point run.
Malcolm Murphy’s 6-yard TD run at 1:51 of the third essentially iced it for the Lions, who forced two Troy fourth-quarter punts and ran out the remaining 3:45.
“We went into halftime and really didn’t make many adjustments at all. We just told them to play like they did in that first half, with that same intensity that same effort and see what happens,” Fannin said. “But, the defense, God Almighty. I’m super-proud of them. They were flying around, getting 11 hats to the ball, and that’s what we preached all week.”
FRANKLIN 42, TROY 27
Franklin 14 14 14 0 — 42
Troy 7 14 6 0 — 27
Fra — Seth Spiller 22 run (kick failed)
Fra — Bryson Washington 38 run (Washington run)
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 7 run (Tyler McKissick kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 5 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 73 run (McKissick kick)
Fra — Washington 73 run (kick failed)
Fra — Spiller 85 run (Braden Smith pass from Marcus Wade)
Fra — Washington 58 run (Smith pass from Hayden Helton)
Troy — Hrbacek 15 run (run failed)
Fra — Malcolm Murphy 6 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Fra Troy
First downs 18 17
Rushes-yards 40-524 46-222
Passing yards 28 93
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-4-0 10-16-1
Punts-average 1-46 5-35.4
Fumbles-lost 3-2 1-0
Penalties-yards 11-83 9-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Franklin: Washington 12-272, Spiller 11-178, Murphy 8-52, Wade 3-8, Devyn Hidrogo 3-(-1), Darren Daugherty 2-16, team 1-(-1); Troy: Hrbacek 37-207, Hunter Martin 5-24, Jace Carr 4-(-9).
PASSING — Franklin: Wade 3-4-0-28; Troy: Carr 10-16-1-93.
RECEIVING — Franklin: Murphy 3-28; Troy: Martin 6-41, Jacob Smith 1-19, Jase Schmidt 1-19, Kadin Workman 1-8, Hrbacek 1-6.