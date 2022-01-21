ROGERS — Academy’s defense set the tone early in a pair of games Friday night as the Bumblebees and Lady Bees built early leads and kept them, sweeping through county rival Rogers in a District 19-3A basketball doubleheader at Harley Doggett Gymnasium.
Boys
Darion Franklin poured in 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and Trae Rambeau tacked on 20 with four 3s as Academy led all but the first couple of minutes in a 74-64 win, its seventh straight.
Rogers was led by Kade Sebek and Zach Davis with 18 apiece, most of which came in the second half.
“We were hot early and that kind of helped us get going,” Academy head coach James Holt said. “I thought our defense was good in the first half, so that got us the early lead. We were getting some good shots and playing good defense.”
Jaxon Craig added 15 points for the Eagles (15-9, 3-2), all of which came in the second half.
Academy (17-7, 6-0) led by as much as 19 in the third quarter. The lead stayed in double figures most of the night.
Rogers cut the gap to single digits for the first time since the opening minutes when Craig drilled a 3 with 5 seconds remaining.
Girls
Academy scored 20 points off turnovers, using an especially stingy stretch at the close of the second quarter to separate itself for good in a 52-20 win.
The Lady Bees (21-7, 8-0) got 19 points from post Ellie Erwin on 6-of-12 shooting and 12 points from Peyton Conde in the win, their fourth straight and sixth in the last seven games.
“We were able to take control of the game in the second quarter,” said Academy head coach Brian Pursche, whose team trailed 13-12 with 4:54 left in the second following a Ky-li Alonzo free throw but held Rogers scoreless for the remainder of the half en route to building a 23-13 lead by the break.
Academy’s cushion sank no lower than nine points the rest of the way.
“Rogers did a great job in the first quarter and I felt like in the second quarter we were able to flip the script on them, and we were able to get those transition buckets that they were getting in the first quarter,” Pursche said. “They were doing a great job in the half-court defense with help side and were really making us work for everything, so we wanted to try to get something easy.”
Academy jumped out to an early 8-3 lead, getting four points from Erwin to start things and three from Conde to close the spurt, but Rogers (10-16, 5-3) responded with its own seven-point swing to take its first lead.
The Lady Eagles’ Bailey Krcha capped the stretch with an assist to Alonzo for a 3-pointer from the left side to give Rogers a 10-8 edge with 7:48 left in the second.
Alonzo then faked a 3 and drove inside for a layup on Rogers’ ensuing possession, but it was the last field goal the Lady Eagles made until the second half as they missed their final 10 attempts before the break.
Rogers did not make another field goal until a Krcha 3-pointer at the 3:50 mark of the third, going nearly 11 minutes in between buckets, but still trailed by just 12 after Krcha’s long-range shot.
Then, Academy finished the third on a 7-0 swing, getting a 3 from Conde and four points from Erwin, to push the gap to 36-17 entering the fourth.
“We told the girls we just have to keep running the floor and keep pushing and keep putting pressure on them defensively and not allowing them to get back,” Pursche said.
The strategy paid off as Academy’s aggressiveness and effort allowed it to secure most loose balls and 50-50 plays, forcing Rogers into 24 turnovers while the Lady Bees committed only eight, none of which yielded any points for the Lady Eagles.
Rogers struggled from the field most of the fourth, managing only one field goal, as Academy finished the game on a 14-0 run — capped with a Briann Warhime 3-pointer — to win going away.
Rogers finished 7-of-39 shooting (17 percent) compared to Academy’s 39 percent shooting clip (17-of-43).
Alonzo and Krcha each netted six to lead the Lady Eagles.
Rogers will travel to Florence on Tuesday while Academy will host Lexington.