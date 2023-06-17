The dream of many high school coaches is to one day coach their own son or daughter regardless of how potentially difficult or awkward that situation can sometimes become.
To then coach alongside their adult child takes that goal to a whole new reality and one that Rick and Jack Rhoades are relishing once again.
Cameron Yoe football head coach Rick Rhoades hired son Jack in February to take over the offensive coordinator role, marking the second time Jack has been on Rick’s staff. Rick coached Jack in Rick’s first two seasons at Yoe in 2009 and 2010. The pair coached together for three of Rick’s five seasons at the helm of Gregory-Portland before he returned to Cameron in 2021.
They are picking up where they left off.
“The opportunity to work with him is special,” Rick Rhoades said. “First, you want to hire good coaches. Jack has known our system since he was old enough to be on the sidelines.”
The unique situation of working with your father after playing for him is not lost on Jack.
“The two most important people in your life are your father and your coach,” Jack said. “You don’t want to rob anyone of either of them. He did a good job of that. When I played for my dad, when we were at home if I wanted to talk football, he would talk football. Otherwise, he would never bring it up.”
Jack, now 31, is no legacy hire. He has built his own coaching credentials. After leaving Gregory-Portland, Jack found his way onto the Austin Westlake staff under legendary coach Todd Dodge — a former Yoe head coach in the mid-1990s — when the Chaparrals won Class 6A state titles in 2019-21 and reached the semifinals last year under former UMHB standout Tony Salazar.
“In the past year when the OC job came open, I wondered if the timing of it was right,” Jack said. “Leaving a place like Westlake is hard. Coach Dodge is an unbelievable coach and person, and Tony did an unbelievable job in his first year navigating the injuries and things that happened. Leaving was not an easy decision. But Cameron is home. It’s like the old saying, ‘When momma calls, you come running.’”
Along with his parents, Jack’s three younger sisters all live in close proximity to Cameron where he and his wife, Erin, and 2-year-old daughter Colbie can nestle into familial surroundings.
When the Rhoades first arrived in Cameron in 2009, privileges weren’t handed to Jack, which he still appreciates. Jack grew up idolizing Kliff Kingsbury who starred at New Braunfels High as a quarterback where Rick coached with Kliff’s father, Tim, before taking over the program in 2000. Jack grew up throwing a football from the time he could grasp one. Jack was a junior that first year and the Yoemen had an established quarterback in Steven Townsend. Jack was relegated to a backup quarterback role while playing receiver and punting. Yoe went 6-4 and missed the playoffs that year.
“There was already a quarterback in place and Jack was his backup,” Rick said. “That was hard. We didn’t want to alienate everyone in town by putting my son at quarterback. The next year he was the guy. All of that was very, very good memories for me.”
The Rhoades returned the Yoemen to state prominence by reaching the Class 2A-I state championship before losing a heartbreaker to Daingerfield. The underclassmen on that team formed the nucleus for the Yoe dynasty that ran off three state titles from 2012-14 plus another runner-up finish in 2015.
“Playing for your dad can be a double-edged sword, but the good outweighed the bad,” Jack said. “A lot of people will tell you that you are going to play ‘daddy ball,’ but that didn’t exist in my case. (Townsend) was a very good football player and I was not going to have the job handed to me. I never ate lunch in the school cafeteria. I was always in the coaches’ office watching film.”
Jack went on to a football career at Texas State, primarily as a receiver, under Dennis Franchione. Jack’s departure from Yoe meant a whole new phase in Rick’s career. Rick had worked with Kingsbury and Bob Shipley, who coached well-known sons and realized from that experience how different life would become.
“When you coach your own kid, it’s a really, really special time,” Rick said. “After he leaves, coaching is never quite the same. You still have the drive and competitive spirit. But Jack had always been on the bus with me, and he wasn’t there anymore.”
Jack is back and although he only spent the last couple of years of high school there, Yoe is where he wants to be at this stage of his life and career.
“Football is important in Cameron and it’s something I will always carry with me,” he said. “Just to be associated with it as a player and a coach is a big deal. I have a vested interest both for me and my family.”