UMHB-North Central semifinal

Leading rusher Aphonso Thomas (0) and No. 3 UMHB face No. 1 North Central in an NCAA Division III semifinal today. Winner goes to the Stagg Bowl.

 Ray Swindle

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The national title game is still a week away, but make no bones about it. Today’s NCAA Division III semifinal on the outskirts of Chicago will have a championship feel.

