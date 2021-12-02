BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Kenneth Cormier could be a key contributor at several positions on the football field.
A linebacker-turned-receiver-turned-running back in high school, he was recruited by the Crusaders to carry the ball but moved to linebacker for a stint last spring when UMHB was hit with a rash of injuries.
Now 12 games into his sophomore season, Cormier seems firmly entrenched on the offensive side of the ball.
“I hope so,” he said with a chuckle.
While the move to defense was an overall success, Cormier’s value is much higher with the ball in his hands. He has rushed for 758 yards and seven touchdowns this season while averaging 5.5 yards per carry heading into an NCAA Division III quarterfinal playoff game between No. 2 UMHB (12-0) and No. 6 Linfield (11-0) at noon Saturday at Crusader Field.
These days, the only folks wishing Cormier still played defense are the Crusaders’ opponents.
“We had to move him to linebacker for a little bit because we had a real need there, and he was good,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said. “He can play a lot of positions. But when we moved him back to running back, oh my gosh. I knew he was a good player, but I didn’t know he was that good. He has great vision and does so many good things.”
The rushing numbers of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound Cormier are second on the team only to 6-foot, 210-pound junior Aphonso Thomas.
Both guys can run with power between the tackles and possess the quickness to get around the corner. Together, they form a lethal combination out of the backfield.
“I think I have more speed. I think I’m more of the lightning, and he’s more of the thunder,” Cormier said. “We make it difficult on defenses. We’re both power backs. We both go in there and try to be physical every game.
“For defenses to have to start off against him, they’re tired from having to hit him. Then I come in, and we just keep pounding on them the whole game.”
Cormier arrived on the UMHB campus in August of 2020 but never got a chance as a freshman to help the Crusaders chase a national championship because that fall season was scrapped at the height of the pandemic.
Instead, he used the extra practice time to impress his coaches and teammates with his abilities.
“That was weird. I’m so used to playing football in the fall my whole life, then COVID messed everything up,” he said. “It was a good experience for me, though, as far as trying to get a spot on varsity. Freshmen this year didn’t have much time to prove themselves. I had a whole lot of time to prove myself. I’m disappointed that there wasn’t a fall season last year, but I’m grateful for the chance that it gave me.”
After spending the first few games of the shortened spring season at linebacker, Cormier’s coming-out party as a college running back came in the American Southwest Conference championship game last March, when he carried the ball 26 times for 143 yards to help the Crusaders to a 23-15 victory over Hardin-Simmons.
He has been an integral part of the UMHB offense ever since.
“I knew my time would come eventually. I made sure I made the most of the opportunity,” he said.
Cormier has done exactly that in every game this season. And with the Crusaders’ toughest opponent to date this season coming up next, he understands that his physical running style will be crucial for UMHB’s quest to stay on track for a shot at the national championship.
“The playoffs are very different, for sure. Teams get better and better as you go along,” he said. “You just have to keep your composure and keep your focus.
“The best part about playing here are the bonds that you have with everybody. People actually really care. It’s great knowing that the guy next to you has your back and is going to fight for you. We’re going to keep doing that.”