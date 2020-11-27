MARBLE FALLS — The Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics mounted a rally with 22 fourth-quarter points but came up short in a 40-36 loss to Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills in a TAPPS six-man Division II area-round playoff game Friday afternoon.
The Celtics (4-5), who posted their first playoff victory in program history last week, trailed 16-0 at halftime Friday and 24-14 after the third quarter before surging in the fourth. Holy Trinity’s final touchdown came with a half-minute remaining but its ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Hawks (7-0), who ran out the clock and advanced to face McKinney The Cornerstone or Bryan Allen next week.
Zaylin Blackwood rushed for 114 yards and three scores, and Jace Martin was 25-of-40 passing for 155 yards and a touchdown for Holy Trinity. Matthew Snyder had six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, and Guido Zecca made six receptions for 84 yards.
Quarterback Kolton Kitchens led the Hawks, throwing for three touchdowns and running for one.
KERRVILLE OUR LADY OF THE HILLS 40,
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC 36
OLH 16 0 8 16 — 40
Holy Trinity 0 0 14 22 — 36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holy Trinity: Zaylin Blackwood 14-114, 3 TDs; Guido Zecca 7-15, 1 TD.
PASSING — Holy Trinity: Jace Martin 25-40-1-155, 1 TD; Blackwood 1-3-0-5.
RECEIVING — Holy Trinity: Zecca 6-84; Matthew Snyder 6-79, 1 TD; Patrick McKenna 1-44; Elias Santiago 3-33; Victor Mares 4-25; Blackwood 4-23.