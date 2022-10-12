Lake Belton has had hardly much time to blink in its first playoff-eligible season.
With their idle week still two weeks out, the Broncos have been steadily at work since the start of fall camp in trying to secure one of District 4-5A-I’s four coveted postseason spots.
They pushed through non-district with a pair of wins, then traded a one-point triumph and one-point setback to start league play before reeling off their last three victories by a combined 103-point differential.
Now, as the calendar settles into mid-October, Lake Belton simply hopes to maintain its course as the season gets down to crunch time.
“At the end of the day, we’re worried about us,” said head coach Brian Cope, whose team — in its third year as a program — has never before faced any of the 10 foes on its docket this season.
“The opponent doesn’t matter,” Cope continued. “Our goal is to get better and then try to peak at the right time. So, we just have to continue to give great effort and find a way to play for four to six seconds each and every play. And if we do that, I think we’re going to have a chance to win a bunch of games.”
The Broncos (6-1, 4-1) already have gotten off to a fast start on the winning part, with their latest three-game stretch placing them alone in second place in 4-5A-I, behind only undefeated Midlothian, where they will travel next Friday in a pivotal meeting that could go a long way in deciding the district championship.
But first Lake must get past Granbury (4-2, 2-2), which will take on the Broncos at 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Field in Lake’s homecoming game.
“We have two players who are in the homecoming court along with a student coach, so it’s just an exciting time,” Cope said. “We have two more games to play in front of our home crowd. I look forward to seeing the stands packed and hopefully it’s a great night to be a Bronco.”
If the trend continues from the previous three weeks, it will be.
Led by big games from standout receiver Micah Hudson — who has 17 catches for 359 yards and five TDs in that time (one touchdown came on a 69-yard punt return) — Lake has remained balanced as its offense has averaged 456 yards (194 rushing, 262 passing) and 47.7 points per game during three routs over Waco, Cleburne and Killeen, each of which were mostly decided by halftime.
Running back Tristan Robin scored all six of his rushing touchdowns on the year during those wins while receiver Jaydon Leza also accounted for three scores, along with quarterback Connor Crews’ three TDs on the ground.
Cope said that versatility has allowed Lake Belton to keep many players involved.
“I think (offensive coordinator) Coach (Matt) Uzzell’s done a great job of taking what they’re giving us and in return, that means that Connor’s doing a great job on that,” he said. “Sometimes it’s been the run, sometimes it’s been the pass and so we’re able to kind of distribute the ball all the way around.”
The lopsided outcomes have been front-heavy as well. Lake has held a cumulative 106-6 advantage at the half, which, in turn, has given chances for the Broncos to get each player on its roster game action for three straight weeks.
“We’re still under constant evaluation each and every week and I think because of the competitiveness of our program, that gives ourselves a chance to get better each and every week,” Cope said. “I think we’re creating some good depth in all of our spots, which allows us to be fresh in the fourth quarter and be able to play a complete 48-minute game.”
Cope said the Broncos have started this week with a pair of crisp practices and even got a rare afternoon off Monday, when school was closed because of Columbus Day.
The festivities will continue into Friday, when senior cornerback Bruce Onchweri, sophomore wideout Cash Robin and student manager Corbin Mock, a junior, will each be involved in the homecoming pageantry.
Outside of that, though, it will be all business for Lake Belton, which will try to solve the Pirates, who began the season with four straight wins before stumbling in back-to-back losses to Killeen (40-22) and Midlothian (56-7), respectively.
“Granbury does a great job of spreading the ball around and with their scheme, so I think it will be a fun test,” Cope said, adding that Granbury runs a power-spread with a tight end and half back on offense while using a 4-2-5 or 4-3 look on defense.
Offensively, Granbury splits time at quarterback between junior Caden Crouch and senior Walt Hartman, who have combined to throw for 723 yards and nine touchdowns to go with 12 interceptions.
The Pirates have also averaged 146.3 yards rushing per game, paced by junior Jadon Rogers’ 618 yards, which include three games over the 100-yard mark. Rogers rushed for 62 yards and his team’s only touchdown in last week’s setback to frontrunner Midlothian.
Junior Halston Main, meanwhile, leads Granbury’s receivers with three TD catches.
“You can tell they’re well-coached and do a good job,” Cope said. “I think it comes down to stopping the run first and foremost with them. They’re probably going to want to manage the clock a little bit. And for us, it’s about getting speed in space and seeing what we can do that way.”
By the numbers
Senior linebacker Kyle Dalton’s 11 tackles were tops for Lake Belton in last week’s 43-13 win over Killeen, followed by Connor Brennan’s 10, two of which went for a loss, and Onchweri and Javeon Wilcox, who each notched eight. It marked the first game since the season-opener that Wilcox, who has a team-best 74 stops on the year, didn’t lead the team in tackles.
Hudson’s six catches for 131 yards and two scores gave him his fourth game of 100-plus yards receiving this season. On the year, the junior now has 33 grabs for 693 yards and 11 touchdowns, both of which lead area players.
Crews’ 1-yard TD plunge in the second quarter last week gave him a rushing score in four of five district games. The senior leads the team with eight rushing TDs. He also has thrown for 1,584 yards and an area-best 21 scores.