BELTON — Three losses to begin their virus-delayed 2020 campaign was not the start for which the Belton Tigers had hoped. An opener that saw a sizeable halftime lead slip away followed by a nearly completed comeback two weeks ago left Belton both frustrated and optimistic.
Last Friday, the Tigers proved they could play consistently against a quality opponent, even though they failed to register their first win of the season in a 26-7 defeat at Midland Lee. Belton’s offense moved the ball and its defense forced turnovers in what first-year Tigers head coach Brett Sniffin deemed the team’s best overall performance of the season.
Just in time, too.
Sniffin said Tuesday that he likes where the Tigers are at this point and feels confident in Belton’s ability to begin District 12-6A competition on the right foot. After three non-district losses, the season resets with a new slate, and the Tigers are ready to showcase their progress.
“Our offensive line play has really improved between Game 1 and Game 3. Each week, as a team, we’re getting better and becoming a more consistent football team,” said Sniffin, whose team opens district play on the road Thursday night against Killeen (1-1) at Leo Buckley Stadium. “We played pretty well against a state power and held them to 100 yards under their average and about 20 points under their average, so I thought that was really good and positive.”
The Tigers (0-3) orchestrated four drives that lasted 10 plays or more but failed to convert possessions into points for much of last week’s game against the Rebels. Unsuccessful fourth-down conversion tries and turnovers halted those drives as Lee led 19-0 at halftime and 26-7 after the third quarter.
Belton senior running back Maurice Reed finished with 139 yards rushing on 35 carries last week, including a 1-yard touchdown run, to give him a team-high 332 yards rushing for the season. Senior wide receiver Kanyn Utley caught six passes for 42 yards and leads the Tigers with 17 catches for 190 yards.
Junior Wriley Madden got his first start of the year at quarterback and completed 12 of 24 passes but also threw two interceptions. He started in place of senior quarterback Ruben Jimenez, who threw for 315 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 139 yards rushing against Round Rock two weeks ago.
Sniffin did not indicate who would start at quarterback against Killeen and said it was a “coach’s decision” to go with Madden last week.
“We had a different quarterback in there and it was a little bit of a struggle in the first half,” Sniffin said. “I think (Madden) played much better in the second half, and the kids rallied around him.”
Stemming opponents’ scoring sprees
Over the first three weeks, there were multiple quarters in which the Tigers were drastically outscored. Belton was outscored 22-0 in the fourth quarter of the opener against Georgetown and 21-0 in the first quarter at Round Rock. Last week, the Tigers gave up 16 consecutive points in the second quarter.
On the year, Belton averages 23 points and 371 yards per game while allowing 33 points and 428 yards.
“Our defense has improved every week, but we’re still struggling to not give up the big, explosive plays,” Sniffin said. “We have to be better about that because it’s really hurt us at times.”
Keeping up with the Kangaroos
Killeen enters Thursday’s 12-6A opener a week removed from having its final non-district game against Waco called off because of COVID-19. The Kangaroos beat Georgetown East View 42-23 to open the season and lost 24-17 against Pflugerville Hendrickson two weeks ago.
Sniffin said Belton’s defense will focus on running back Kadarius Marshall as the Tigers look to improve upon their 245 yards rushing allowed per game.
“He’s as good as we’ll see at running back this year,” Sniffin said of Marshall, who leads Killeen with 139 yards rushing and three scores to go along with five receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. “We have to stop him or slow him down at least. We can’t let him loose in the secondary. That’s for sure.”
Kangaroos junior quarterback Ahmad Bailey is 23-for-43 passing for 338 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions. Senior receivers Davontay Monroe and Milan Kemp-Murray have combined for eight catches for 123 yards and a score.
Defensive standouts
Senior defensive back BJ Thompson leads Belton with 18 tackles in his first season playing defense full time. Senior linebacker Joe Sniffin also has 18 tackles after missing the season opener. Senior defensive end Malik Jackson has a team-high three tackles for losses, and junior defensive back Aaron Bain had an interception last week.
For Killeen, senior lineman Taquan Jones anchors the defense with two sacks and 20 tackles — four for losses. Senior linebacker Jabez Eliam has a team-high 25 tackles.