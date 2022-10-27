BELTON — Robert Trent’s job is to dislocate defensive linemen from their centers of gravity, but less than a year ago, he believed a separated shoulder ended his career.
Last season, Belton’s standout offensive tackle was diagnosed with a torn labrum after a nagging shoulder injury stemming from a dislocated joint turned unbearable, ending the start of his varsity career just three games into his junior campaign.
The ensuing surgery made even the simplest, everyday action for the 6-foot-5, 324-pounder that much more difficult. The thought of potentially helping the Tigers to a second consecutive playoff appearance as a senior was simply inconceivable.
“I wasn’t able to even move a pencil for about a month,” Trent said. “Then, I was barely able to hold a cup after two months. It was just really hard, and I had no range of motion. I still have problems with that to this day even after 10 months.”
On the field, however, it is difficult to tell.
Trent’s dedication to rehabilitation is yielding results as a senior with Belton, which averages 364.6 yards per game — a total highlighted by three consecutive 400-yard showings entering tonight’s contest against visiting Killeen Chaparral.
In their first season of existence, the Bobcats struggled through eight games, losing by a combined 168 points before finally capturing their inaugural victory by defeating winless Pflugerville Connally 50-18 last week.
Along with generating momentum, Chaparral (1-8, 1-4 District 11-5A-II) proved it has talent.
With freshman running back Kenneth Johnson recording 221 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, the Bobcats produced 399 total yards and almost doubled their total points scored entering the game (64).
Combined with the fact Chaparral’s open date is scheduled for next week, Trent understands there is no room for error.
“We cannot walk into this game and think we are going to blow them out,” he said. “We have to stay focused, because this is probably going to be the hardest game we’ve played. No matter what happened before, this is their last game — it’s their Super Bowl. They are going to throw everything at us and try to go out with a bang.”
Trent and the Tigers are attempting to do the same.
With a win, Belton (6-2, 4-0) ensures itself at least an opportunity to play Waco University for the district championship in next week’s regular-season finale.
Regardless of whether the Tigers earn a district title for the first time since 2009 or not, they will still attempt to capture the program’s first playoff victory since 2016, and Trent will be crucial to the team’s success, according to Belton head coach Brett Sniffin.
“Robert is a huge individual, and he moves really well for his size. He is a gargantuan man, who can swallow some men up, and he is doing a good job of pulling around, sealing, kicking out and maintaining his blocks,” Sniffin said.
“He has just improved tremendously, and he has a future in this sport if he wants it. You just don’t find guys who move like him at that size.”
Perhaps Trent will continue his career beyond his final game at Belton, whenever that may be. But for now, he is focused on the present and enjoying each moment.
“This has been a wild ride, and honestly, I wasn’t expecting to be in this position right now. But when I came back for my senior year, everyone just had this fire. We knew we could beat any team if we just actually banded together, and we did,” Trent said.
“We just had to keep our heads up the entire time and, now, we’re benefitting from how close we have become.”