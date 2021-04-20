BRENHAM — Cameron Yoe’s Kaden Kuzel shot a final-round 83 on Tuesday, finishing fifth at the boys Class 3A Region III tournament and earning a spot in the state tournament.
Kuzel (81-83—164) was eight shots back of individual champion Brandt Butler of Pollok Central at Brenham Country Club. The top three teams and top three other individuals advanced to the state tournament, which is set for May 17-18 at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.
Yoe (389-387—776) was seventh in the team standings — 102 strokes behind champion Pollok Central — with Kuzel, Dillan Akin (94-92—186), Landen Greene (107-100—207), Tate Stroud (107-113—220) and Mason Leifeste (120-112—232).
Rockdale (381-410—791) was eighth with Jake Hasselbach (83-90—173) — who tied for 10th along with Troy’s Dylan Spradley (89-84—173) — Monte Taylor (101-96—197), Brayden Burns (95-109—204), AJ Hicks (102-118—220) and Carson Eoff (110-115—225).