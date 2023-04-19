Lake Belton has been biding its time, waiting for the playoffs to arrive through much of this spring. That’s not to say that the Lady Broncos haven’t taken their craft seriously in that time.
Just ask any of their District 22-5A counterparts.
Lake Belton put the finishing touches on its undefeated run through league play Tuesday, cranking out 14 hits, nine of which went for extra bases, to steamroll to a 23-2 run-rule win over Waco University in a game that was never in doubt at Bronco Diamond after a 13-run first inning.
Haley Hoffman, Angie DeLeon and Addison Sims homered. Casey Schultz doubled twice, homered and drove in nine runs. Madison Lux added a triple, and Shelby Schultz and Hannah Jensen each doubled as the Lady Broncos (27-4, 14-0) — who sealed their 22-5A title with last Tuesday’s 15-0 rout of Killeen Shoemaker — easily grabbed their 14th straight win to complete an unblemished district slate during which they outscored opponents 206-8.
Now the time they’ve been waiting for is right in front of them.
“I think we’ve really been playing like a team, so we need to keep that up and if we can do that, we’ll keep going strong. Our connection on this team is like no other,” said Casey Schultz, who finished 4-for-4, lifting her team-leading 19th long ball of the season and seventh in the last seven games over the heightened fence in center in a seven-run third frame during which Sims also blasted her pinch-hit bomb to left and DeLeon launched her two-run dinger to left.
Casey Schultz drove in four runs in the first, two on a one-hop single off the wall to left-center and two on a double down the right field line, then cleared the loaded bases in the second with a double to left before smacking her two-run homer in the third.
Shelby Schultz (2-for-3, walk, two RBIs, four runs), Lux (2-for-3, walk, RBI, three runs) and Jensen (2-for-2, walk, two runs) also went for multiple hits for the Lady Broncos, while leadoff hitter Autumn Holman reached three times via walks and Vic Shimabukuro went 1-for-1 with two walks as Lake drew eight free passes.
“I know it’s getting repetitive but the theme of this whole thing for us has been, ‘Keep the train on the tracks,’ and these girls have done that,” said Lake Belton coach Blake Hill, who has helped keep the Lady Broncos on point during head coach Matt Blackburn’s absence for unspecified reasons through most of the season.
“They show up every day and they work hard and I think they’ve kind of been looking for this part of the year,” Hill said.
Lake, which lost in the Class 4A Region III finals to eventual state champ Liberty in each of the last two years, will open the postseason in its new classification next weekend against either Brenham or Magnolia.
The Lady Broncos first will host Hewitt Midway at 6 p.m. Friday in a warm-up game. For their part, they simply hope to keep building from where they’ve left off.
“We talk about one game at a time and we’ve done that through district and here we are, so credit to the girls for doing a really good job,” Hill said. “It’s take the same approach and continue to improve. The girls know the goal. They set the goal a long time ago, so they have to continue going forward.”
Though Lake quickly jumped all over University (9-17, 5-9) on Tuesday, it wasn’t before the Lady Trojans drew first blood.
Anissa Rangel’s soft, two-out fly into shallow left fell for University’s first hit off Lake starter Zakayia Fredrick in the top of the first and the first knock a Lady Broncos pitcher had surrendered since April 6.
Fredrick tossed a no-hitter and Shelby Schultz a perfect game, her second of the season, in Lake’s two victories last week.
The Lady Trojans capitalized when Alayana Salazar tripled into the right field corner on the next at-bat to bring home Rangel. It provided University the early edge and ended a streak of five straight shutouts that dated back to March 28 for the Lady Broncos.
Lake Belton responded in full force in its half of the first, however, cranking out eight hits and drawing three walks as it sent 16 batters to the plate and scored 13 runs.
The Lady Broncos then added three runs in the second and seven in the third to wind down the four-inning victory.
Rangel and Salazar each singled in the top of the fourth, with Rangel scoring on a throwing error to make for University’s final run, after which Fredrick struck out pinch hitter Destiny Jimenez to record the final out.
It marked Fredrick’s third strike out in her complete-game win.