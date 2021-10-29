HOLLAND — In the race for the District 12-2A-I title, the Holland Hornets took a mighty leap forward in accomplishing that goal with one game to play.
The Hornets took control from the outset and closed out their home schedule with a solid 33-7 victory over Bruceville-Eddy on Friday night.
Holland, now 6-3 overall and 4-1 in district, can clinch at least a share of its fourth district title in the last five years with a win next week at Thrall. Bruceville-Eddy slipped to 2-7 and 1-4.
“It gives us a chance to be (district champions),” Holland coach Brad Talbert said. “We worked on some things that you can only get better doing with live reps. It was a great last home game for our nine seniors.”
Indeed it was, with the outcome never seriously in doubt.
Holland dominated the first half by posting the first 20 points to start the game.
Clayton Baggerly closed out a 56-yard drive on the Hornets’ first possession by sweeping 32 yards around right end. The extra-point kick was wide, leaving Holland with a 6-0 lead at the 8:13 mark of the first quarter.
Baggerly and Patrick Coats combined for 52 yards on the first two plays of the Hornets’ second possession to move inside the red zone. Three plays later, Christian Michalek motored into the end zone from the 7-yard line to give Holland a 13-0 first-quarter lead.
“We worked better as a team more in this one than we have at any other time,” said Baggerly, a senior who rushed for a team-high 87 yards on 13 carries in the Hornets’ balanced ground game. “We’re just trying to get our level even higher.”
The Hornets halted a lengthy Bruceville-Eddy drive on downs to take over at their 35, and they didn’t waste any time adding another touchdown.
Michalek broke away from the pack and sprinted 60 yards for another touchdown to give the Hornets a 20-0 lead with 8:36 to go in the first half.
Bruceville-Eddy got on the board late in the half after Colby Tolbert picked off a pass to put the Eagles in business at the Holland 40.
The Eagles needed just four plays before Tolbert, who also serves as the quarterback, kept for a 21-yard scoring jaunt to temporarily close the gap to 20-7 with 1:09 left in the half.
However, Grant Cruz took the ensuing kickoff 50 yards to the Eagles 16. Two plays later, Dawson Haney swept his way in from the 12 to make it a 27-7 game going into halftime.
“Defensively, we stayed in our base and played solid defense,” Talbert said.
Offensively, the second half provided little in the way of scoring. The teams went back and forth turning the ball over on downs in a scoreless third quarter.
The Hornets tacked on six more points in the fourth quarter by going to the air on a rare occasion.
Quarterback Desi Cantu found Michalek behind Eagles defenders for a 23-yard scoring strike with 9:28 remaining to account for the final margin.
Holland rang up 368 yards rushing while limiting the Eagles to 139 yards on the ground and 185 overall.
The Hornets have clinched their fifth straight playoff appearance and seventh in the last eight years. Bruceville-Eddy will close out the season next week against Rosebud-Lott.
“We just keep our heads high and know we’ve got to work for everything and stay strong,” Baggerly said of his fellow seniors and the rest of the team. “We’ve got to stay absolutely focused.”
HOLLAND 33, BRUCEVILLE-EDDY 7
Bruceville-Eddy 0 7 0 0 — 7
Holland 13 14 0 6 — 33
Hol — Clayton Baggerly 32 run (kick failed)
Hol — Christian Michalek 7 run (Jose Arzola kick)
Hol — Michalek 60 run (Arzola kick)
B-E — Colby Tolbert 21 run (Nolan Enstrom kick)
Hol — Dawson Haney 12 run (Arzola kick)
Hol — Michalek 23 pass from Desi Cantu (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
B-E Hol
First downs 8 17
Rushes-yards 34-139 42-368
Passing yards 46 38
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-10-1 3-7-1
Punts-average 3-32.1 0-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-25 9-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bruceville-Eddy: Hunter Diaz 10-29, Tolbert 13-93, Jordan Commander 1-1, Ashton Rosas 1-20, Elijah Jarmon 1-(-1), Nick Boaz 8-(-3); Holland: JC Chaney 6-6, Baggerly 12-87, Haney 8-78, Patrick Coats 2-48, Gavin Cruz 5-29, Michalek 4-82, Desi Cantu 4-(-6), Javier Hernandez 1-14.
PASSING — Bruceville-Eddy: Tolbert 3-8-1-46, Rosas 0-2-0-0. Holland: Cantu 3-7-1-38.
RECEIVING — Bruceville-Eddy: Elijah Jarmon 1-2, Hunter Diaz 2-22. Holland: Haney 1-16, Michalek 1-23.