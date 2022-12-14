Naeten Mitchell might have to wait one more week to make it official. Celebrating, though? No reason to hold off on that part of the process.
Mitchell, a Temple senior, was center stage inside Wildcat Gym on Wednesday in front of an enthusiastic group of family, friends, coaches and teammates — in such a cheerful mood in fact that the crowd participated in the ‘Wave’ led by longtime athletic trainer Windee Skrabanek — to bask in his commitment to play football for and attend New Mexico State University in the fall.
“Everybody has supported me this whole way. It’s a blessing. And everyone who has touched my life in some way is here,” Mitchell said with a humble tone.
And those who weren’t in attendance were privy to the shindig on Instagram, the social media platform Mitchell chose to livestream the feat he’ll soon ink into reality by signing his official letter of intent Dec. 21 when the window opens to the early signing period for football.
“I worked very hard for this, and how it all fell in line, I’m just very blessed,” said Mitchell, a two-time, first-team all-district safety for the Wildcats who was coerced into giving a speech that he used to sincerely thank those who helped shape his path. “Not a lot of kids can say they are committed and comfortable in a spot where they are getting college paid for. So, for me to work as hard as I did and see it pay off, it’s just amazing to see.”
Division I-bound Mitchell grabbed a team-high five interceptions during the 2022 season in which he also recorded 46 tackles, nine pass break-ups, a blocked punt that he recovered in the end zone for a touchdown, and sprinkled in two catches for 39 yards and a TD. He nabbed three picks in 2021, his first season back at Temple.
Mitchell and his family moved to Temple in 2017 and he attended Travis Science Academy. His dad, Jeremy, a coach, was hired on staff at Waco and then Manor, where Mitchell played his freshman and sophomore seasons, respectively, before Jeremy returned to Temple ISD.
“I don’t remember a kid having this big an impact on a football team, not only on the field (but) in the locker room, in the weight room, in the community. It’s a very short list, and right now, I can’t come up with one that’s going to be harder to replace. That’s not taking anything away from other guys we are going to have to replace,” said seventh-year Temple head coach Scott Stewart, who’s been in coaching for 24 years overall. “Great character, great human, great leader, and, obviously, a great football player. New Mexico State is going to get a heck of a young man.”
Mitchell committed to New Mexico State, which is located in Las Cruses, N.M., (about a 10-hour drive from Wildcat Stadium) early on his recruiting journey and stayed with his choice. He said the Aggies’ budding potential and the belief shown to him by the coaching staff played a role in his decision.
“It’s a building program. It was their first year with (head coach) Jerry Kill and he made them bowl eligible their first year,” Mitchell said. “I felt comfortable with the staff. They believed in me and I believe in them. It just worked out.”
New Mexico State, which will join Conference USA in 2023, finished the 2022 regular season at 6-6 and plays Bowling Green (6-6) in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26.
For now, Mitchell has one final prep baseball and track and field season to get to, something he is looking forward to as his senior year rounds the final corner.
“I want to be able to be a kid because once you go to college, you’re on your own,” said Mitchell a 2021 first-team all-district pitcher who might tackle baseball in college, too. “You don’t have your parents with you. You have to pay bills. I want to be a kid as long as I can.”