BRYAN — For the second time this season, Belton suffered a loss to Brenham. On Friday night, it ended the Tigers’ season.
Brenham scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to break a 10-all tie and knock off Belton 31-10 in a Class 5A Division II area-round playoff game.
After the final seconds ticked off the clock, Tigers head coach Brett Sniffin had nothing but praise for his players’ efforts.
“The kids laid it all out there,” he said. “We made some mistakes, but I can’t fault their effort. They gave everything they had.”
Belton’s offense never got on track in the second half, though, turning over the ball on five of its six possessions, with the exception being a punt.
After taking the 10-all deadlock tie into halftime thanks to senior Cole Chrisman’s field goal with no time remaining in the second quarter, the Tigers couldn’t find their rhythm on either side of the ball.
Cubs senior dual-threat quarterback Rylan Wooten broke free for a 74-yard touchdown run on the third quarter’s first snap and, on the ensuing play from scrimmage, Brenham cornerback Savion Ragston intercepted a pass to give his team a chance to take control.
“That was the momentum changer,” Sniffin said. “We had the momentum going into halftime, and then we came out and they had that one big play. It kind of broke our back a little bit. We just couldn’t overcome it.”
After exchanging a pair of turnovers on downs on drives that ended in the opposition’s red zone to start the contest, Belton (9-3) did not struggle on its second drive, needing just one play to reach the end zone as senior Slade LeBlanc found quarterback Ty Brown for a 19-yard touchdown throw on a trick play with 5:32 remaining in the first quarter.
The advantage held until a successful 38-yard field goal from Brenham senior Grant Mayfield approximately 4 minutes later and Wooten’s 15-yard TD throw to Ian Stelter with 4:56 remaining in the half that gave Brenham (8-4) a 10-7 advantage.
The Tigers then constructed a game-tying possession before intermission. Belton embarked on a nine-play, 96-yard drive lasting 90 seconds that reached the Cubs 4-yard line before Chrisman connected on a 21-yard field goal as time expired to tie the score at 10.
Thanks in part to an 11-of-21 showing for 186 yards passing from Brown, including three throws for 84 yards to junior receiver Isaac Abel, the Tigers amassed 266 total yards in the first half while limiting Brenham to just 161.
Belton tallied just 96 yards in the second half to bring their total to 362, while the Cubs finished with 394 yards as Wooten delivered another stellar showing.
In the teams’ first encounter of the season — a 42-7 Brenham victory in Week 2 — Wooten ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 179 yards and two scores. On Friday, he had 191 yards passing, 185 rushing, the long scoring run and three TD throws to Ian Stelter, who had five catches for 102 yards.
The Tigers were led offensively by Brown, who completed 16 of 35 passes for 254 yards. Sophomore running back Shaun Snapp tallied a team-high 65 yards rushing.
The outcome concluded the Tigers’ most successful season in recent history.
Belton earned the program’s first playoff victory since 2016, its first undisputed district championship since 1999 and had a seven-game winning streak before falling for the final time.
Although the Tigers will lose a number of key seniors, plenty of talent remains for the team to put together another impressive run nest season.
Sniffin isn’t ready to look ahead just yet, though.
“It’s just too hard to think about next year right now,” he said. “We will deal with that in the upcoming weeks but for now, we’re just going to have to feel this pain for a little bit and honor our seniors as they go out. We’ll start worrying about next year later.”
BELTON 10, BRENHAM 31
Belton 7 3 0 0 — 10
Brenham 3 7 14 7 — 31
Bel — Ty Brown 19 pass from Slade LeBlanc (Cole Chrisman kick)
Bre — Grant Mayfield 38 field goal
Bre — Ian Stelter 15 pass from Rylan Wooten (Mayfield kick)
Bel — Chrisman 21 field goal
Bre — Wooten 74 run (Mayfield kick)
Bre — Stelter 40 pass from Wooten (Mayfield kick)
Bre — Stelter 29 pass from Wooten (Mayfield kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel Bre
First downs 17 19
Rushes-yards 30-89 31-203
Passing yards 273 191
Comp.-Att.-Int. 17-37-1 14-32-0
Punts-average 3-38.0 4-34.5
Fumbles-lost 5-3 2-1
Penalties-yards 4-28 4-33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Belton: Shaun Snapp 15-65, Brown 8-12, LJ Underwood 7-12; Brenham: Wooten 24-185, Jaylen Ward 4-13, Ricky Brown 2-2, Trenton Gilbert 1-3.
PASSING — Belton: Brown 16-35-1-254, LeBlanc 1-1-0-19, Noah Moaga 0-1-0-0; Brenham: Wooten 14-32-0-191.
RECEIVING — Belton: Isaac Abel 3-84, Mason Ramm 3-63, Underwood 1-33, LeBlanc 3-32, Brown 1-19, Nijyl McLeod 2-15, Karson Dunn 2-12, Garrett Oliveira 1-12, Snapp 1-3; Brenham: Stelter 5-102, Reid Robinson 4-52, Datavian Neal Franklin 4-25, Deontae Martin 1-12.