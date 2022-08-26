LAGO VISTA — Braylan Drake threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns, Kardarius Bradley ran for 112 yards and two TDs, and Landon Greene returned a blocked field goal 66 yards for a score as Cameron Yoe opened the season with an emphatic 71-35 victory over Lago Vista on Friday night.
Drake’s scoring throws went to Kason Goolsby, Ja’qualyn Fields and Charlie Mayer. Armando Reyes had two TD runs, and Treyjen Wilcox and Tavares Crittendon tacked on one scoring run each for the Yoemen, who totaled 425 yards.
Quarterback Bowen Stobb did most of the work for the Vikings, passing for 267 yards and three scores to go with 115 yards rushing and a TD on the ground.
CAMERON YOE 71, LAGO VISTA 35
Yoe 13 23 28 7 — 71
Lago Vista 9 19 0 7 — 35
Yoe — Trayjen Wilcox 15 run (run failed)
LV — Bowen Stobb defensive PAT return
LV — Stobb 26 run (Marlon Gavarrete kick)
Yoe — Armando Reyes 4 run (Landen Greene kick)
LV — Ethan Helton 82 pass from Stobb (Gavarrete kick)
Yoe — Tavares Crittendon 5 run (Greene kick)
LV — Helton 30 pass from Stobb (kick failed)
Yoe — Kason Goolsby 80 pass from Braylan Drake (Wilcox run)
Yoe — Reyes 4 run (Wilcox pass from Drake)
LV — David Garcia 2 run (kick failed)
Yoe — Greene 66 blocked field goal return (Greene kick)
Yoe — Ja’qualyn Fields 19 pass from Drake (Greene kick)
Yoe — Charlie Mayer 17 pass from Drake (Greene kick)
Yoe — Kardarius Bradley 30 run (Greene kick)
LV — Berend Kahlden 42 pass from Stobb (Gavarrete kick)
Yoe — Bradley 26 run (Greene kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoe LV
First downs 25 19
Rushes-yards 34-172 32-155
Passing yards 253 267
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-21-0 13-24-1
Punts-average 2-32.5 3-20.3
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-25 9-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoe: Bradley 15-112, Reyes 7-30, Wilcox 3-26, Goolsby 1-4, Keshon Johnson 1-2, Crittendon 7-(-2); Lago Vista: Stobb 14-115, Wyatt Herring 6-21, Garcia 4-8, Miles Topo 6-11, Swayde Griffin 2-0.
PASSING — Yoe: Drake 16-21-0-253; Lago Vista: Name Stobb 13-24-1-267.
RECEIVING — Yoe: Goolsby 3-104, Mayer 3-45, Connor Jeter 2-36, Wilcox 4-25, Reyes 3-24, Fields 1-19; Lago Vista: Helton 7-149, Kahlden 4-97, Gavin Smith 2-21.
Rosebud-Lott 59
Jewett Leon 19
TRAVIS — Quarterback Jamarquis Johnson had 208 yards and three touchdowns through the air and ran for 145 yards and three scores, helping the Rosebud-Lott Cougars crush the Jewett Leon Cougars.
Breon Lewis hauled in two of the scoring throws as part of his four catches for 150 yards, and Dalan Willberg also had a TD reception.
Kyle Finan had a rushing touchdown, and Carlos Saucedo totaled 69 yards rushing as Rosebud-Lott churned out 317 yards on the ground.
ROSEBUD-LOTT 59, JEWETT LEON 19
R-L — Jamarquis Johnson run
R-L — Breon Lewis pass from Johnson
R-L — Johnson run
R-L — Dalan Willberg pass from Johnson
R-L — Johnson run
R-L — Kyle Finan run
R-L — Lewis pass from Johnson
TEAM STATISTICS
Leon R-L
Rushes-yards NA 18-317
Passing yards NA 215
Comp.-Att.-Int. NA 8-9-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rosebud-Lott: Johnson 4-145, Carlos Saucedo 3-69, Moses Fox 4-49, Finan 4-39, Deejay Hicks 2-10, Willberg 1-5.
PASSING — Rosebud-Lott: Johnson 7-8-0-208, Finan 1-1-0-7.
RECEIVING — Rosebud-Lott: Lewis 4-150, Jaylen Thomas 2-47, Willberg 1-10, Clayton Doskocil 1-8.
Burton 21
Holland 18
HOLLAND — Desi Cantu’s 1-yard scoring plunge early in the fourth quarter got Holland within three points of the lead, but the Hornets couldn’t complete the comeback in a loss to the Burton Panthers.
Burton led 14-0 by the end of the first quarter, before Ryan Steglich’s 37-yard touchdown run and Jose Arzola’s 20-yard field goal trimmed Holland’s gap to 14-10 by halftime.
Tyrone Gilmon ran in from 45 yards out late in the third to give the Panthers some breathing room, before Cantu’s short TD run capped the scoring.
Steglich carried 14 times for 123 of the Hornets’ 160 yards rushing.
BURTON 21, HOLLAND 18
Burton 14 0 7 0 — 21
Holland 0 10 0 8 — 18
Bur — Tyrone Gilmon 2 run (D’Metry Schulte kick)
Bur — Gilmon 5 run (Schulte kick)
Hol — Jose Arzola 20 FG
Hol — Ryan Steglich 37 run (Arzola kick)
Bur — Gilmon 45 run (Schulte kick)
Hol — Desi Cantu 1 run (Colton Cargill pass from Cantu)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bur Hol
First downs 7 12
Rushes-yards 38-220 31-160
Passing yards 18 78
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-7-0 5-20-1
Punts-average 7-36 5-35
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 9-90 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Burton: Chad Shubert 13-114, Gilmon 7-77, Delvin Gant 4-38, Peirson Speiss 9-13, Vicente Veliz 5-(-22); Holland: Steglich 14-123, Javier Hernandez 6-26, Arzola 2-8, Patrick Coats 1-6, James Coats 3-6, Gavin Cruz 2-1, Cantu 3-(-10).
PASSING — Burton: Veliz 2-7-0-18; Holland: Cantu 5-20-1-78.
RECEIVING — Burton: Tanner Gore 1-11, Gant 1-7; Holland: Christian Michalek 2-39, P.Coats 1-23, Trey Grinnan 2-16.
Granger 28
Hubbard 6
HUBBARD — DJ McClelland ran for two touchdowns and had a scoring catch, and the Granger defense limited the Hubbard Jaguars to only 172 yards in the Lions’ victory.
McClelland finished with 168 yards rushing — scoring on a 60-yard sprint and a 1-yard plunge — and caught a 23-yard TD pass from Nate Tucker. The Lions’ other score came on Tucker’s 2-yard toss to Lucas Matta.
The Granger offense racked up 325 yards.
GRANGER 28, HUBBARD 6
Gra — DJ McClelland 60 run (Jose Valverde kick)
Gra — McClelland 1 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — Lucas Matta 2 pass from Nate Tucker (Valverde kick)
Gra — McClelland 23 pass from Tucker (Valverde kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Gra Hub
First downs 18 5
Rushes-yards 37-258 31-177
Passing yards 67 (-5)
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-18-2 1-8-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Granger: McClelland 15-168, Isaac Lizardo 12-44, Jett Jolly 5-26, Tucker 3-20, Lucas Matta 1-0, Valverde 1-0.
PASSING — Granger: Tucker 10-16-2-67, Lizardo 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING — Granger: McClelland 1-23, Tripp Wilkie 2-23, Matta 3-10, Trae Herrera 2-8, Thomas Hall 1-8, Jolly 1-5.
CTCS 14
Aus. Brentwood 12
AUSTIN — Ethan Allerkamp ran for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, and the Central Texas Christian Lions made them stand up in a victory over the Austin Brentwood Bears.
Allerkamp scored from a yard out and tacked on a 20-yard TD run for the Lions’ 14-0 lead.
The Bears tried to rally with Tabor Tyson’s 42-yard scoring run in the second quarter and Isaac Ruiz’s 85-yard interception return for a TD in the third but were turned away by the Lions, who limited Brentwood to only 129 total yards.
Allerkamp finished with 149 of CTCS’s 186 yards rushing.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 14,
AUSTIN BRENTWOOD 12
CTCS 14 0 0 0 — 14
Brentwood 0 6 60 0 — 12
CTCS — Ethan Allerkamp 1 run (Luke Chiles kick)
CTCS — Allerkamp 20 run (Chiles kick)
Bre — Tabor Tyson 42 run (kick failed)
Bre — Isaac Ruiz 85 interception return (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS Bre
First downs 25 13
Rushes-yards 44-186 27-102
Passing yards 69 27
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-18-1 2-7-1
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties-yards 3-15 4-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Allerkamp 37-149, Reagan Ragsdale 7-37; Brentwood: Tyson 17-90.
PASSING — CTCS: Cooper Smith 10-18-1-69; Brentwood: Griffin Smith 2-7-1-27.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Ragsdale 5-33, Jacob Good 2-23, Chiles 2-14, Evan Allerkamp 1-4; Brentwood: Taylor Cunningham 1-17, Kaden Crow 1-10.
(EDITOR'S NOTE: This roundup will be updated as statistics from other games become available.)