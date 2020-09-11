ROGERS — The Rogers Eagles entered Friday night hoping to avoid a feat the program had not accomplished in five years. After dropping its first two contests of the season, Rogers stepped onto Merk Field desperate to evade an 0-3 start to the season, something it has not seen since 2015.
And while going up against the Whitney Wildcats, which finished 11-2 with a trip to the Class 3A Division I regional semifinals a year ago, the Eagles knew a win was not certain.
It helps, though, when a team turns defense into offense, and that’s exactly what Rogers did.
The Eagles grabbed three interceptions and had seven players score touchdowns in a much-needed 47-12 win over Whitney to pick up their first win of 2020.
“You’ve got to win at some point, so that one felt really good,” Rogers head coach Charlie Roten said. “We needed that one. Our kids came out and played great. They really did.”
After being held to 15 points against rival Academy in its season opener and 21 points last week at San Saba, Rogers (1-2) wasted no time putting points on the board Friday. The Eagles ran for 172 yards in the first half — 323 for the game — en route to establishing a 34-6 halftime lead. Christian Watkins, John Hill and Logan Hare all had rushing touchdowns in the first half.
Defensively, freshman RJ Cook had a 55-yard interception return for a score — along with a 10-yard TD run in the second half — and Gavin Bennett and Christian Riley also had first-half picks.
“Going from an 0-2 start, we needed something to help us get going,” said Cook, who returned after missing last week’s game because of a concussion. “Our intensity was a lot better than it had been the last two weeks. We really clicked as a team.”
The Eagles, who were 12-2 last season, held Whitney (1-2) to 152 yards rushing, forced a pair of punts and twice stopped the Wildcats on fourth down. Whitney quarterback Garrett Peacock threw for 241 yards and the Wildcats converted 20 first downs, but Rogers came away with key takeaways that kept the visitors off the scoreboard for much of the night.
“The defense is playing really great right now,” Roten said. “We’re doing everything that we’re coached to do right now. Those turnovers really helped us. When you don’t turn the ball over, but you force the other team to turn it over, that’s huge.”
Riley led Rogers with 112 yards rushing, and Watkins finished with 83 yards — including a 32-yard TD to start the scoring. Cook made it 14-0 with his interception return on Whitney’s second drive of the game. The Wildcats answered with a 5-yard TD run from Peacock, but Rogers responded with a 20-point second quarter that was highlighted by Hill’s 2-yard TD run, Riley Dolgener’s 11-yard scoring pass to Jordan Werner and Hare’s trot into the end zone from 3 yards out to give Rogers a 28-point lead by the break.
Rogers kept rolling to start the second half, going 78 yards in three plays that lasted all of 38 seconds. Riley broke free for a 53-yard run on the first play of the third quarter, Hare added 19 yards on a run up the middle, and Cook made it 40-6 with a TD run only a few moments into the second half.
“It feels amazing to get those high numbers on the scoreboard,” Cook said. “We didn’t score a lot in the first two games, so putting up over 40 points tonight was a big boost for us.”
Dolgener finished 8-for-11 passing for 100 yards and a pair of TD throws.
ROGERS 47, WHITNEY 12
Whitney 0 6 6 0 — 12
Rogers 14 20 13 0 — 47
Rog — Christian Watkins 32 run (Julian Lashbrook kick)
Rog — RJ Cook 55 interception return (Lashbrook kick)
Whi — Garrett Peacock 5 run (run failed)
Rog — John Hill 2 run (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Jordan Werner 11 pass from Riley Dolgener (run failed)
Rog — Logan Hare 3 run (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Cook 10 run (run failed)
Rog — Alex Vargas 21 pass from Dolgener (Lashbrook kick)
Whi — Kyler Cryns 18 pass from Peacock (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Whi Rog
First downs 20 18
Rushes-yards 36-152 42-323
Passing yards 241 100
Comp.-Att.-Int. 19-31-3 8-11-0
Punts-average 2-30.5 2-50
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 6-45 5-48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Whitney: Peacock 13-80, Jordan Newton 19-60, Dalton Wooten 3-12, Cryns 1-0; Rogers: Christian Riley 7-112, Watkins 4-83, Dolgener 4-37, Cook 6-33, Hare 3-25, Ivan Lopez 5-15, Brayan Campos 5-4, Vargas 1-3, Joseph Vargas 1-1, Team 1-(-2).
PASSING — Whitney: Peacock 19-31-3-241; Rogers: Dolgener 8-11-0-100.
RECEIVING — Whitney: Levi Whitehead 8-105, Kolt Byrd 2-71, Cryns 6-47, Wooten 1-11, Abe Garrett 2-7; Rogers: Ben Hutka 3-52, Werner 3-21, A. Vargas 1-21, Jacob Glasgow 1-6.