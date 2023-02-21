GIDDINGS — Belton had not won a playoff game since 2004 and, with less than 4 minutes remaining in regulation Tuesday night, it appeared the Tigers would be forced to wait another year.
Looking to snap the nearly two-decade drought, Belton opened its third consecutive postseason appearance with a flurry against Magnolia West, building a double-digit advantage before watching it completely evaporate.
With 3:26 left in the fourth quarter, the Tigers trailed 42-32 and hope was dwindling, but Belton rallied.
The Tigers closed the period with a 12-2 outburst before scoring the final seven points of overtime to rally past West 57-50 in a Class 5A bi-district game and finally reach the area round.
For junior guard Trap Johnson, who finished with a game-high 42 points that included 21 in the fourth quarter and overtime, the performance was special.
“This feels amazing because nobody thought we could do this,” he said. “We had such a roster turnover, and a lot of people thought we didn’t have the power. Winning that game proves that even if we don’t have the same roster, we’re going to play together. We’re going to fight. We’re going to overcome, and that means a lot to us.”
The Tigers returned only two players with any significant varsity experience from last season’s playoff team, but it did not show early on.
With Johnson scoring a dozen first-quarter points, Belton took a 15-8 lead into the second quarter and widened the gap to 22-10.
Then the Tigers lost their rhythm.
The Mustangs (19-9) responded with a 32-10 run that lasted all the way into the fourth before a pair of free throws from Belton senior E.J. Foutz started a scoring surge. The foul shots were the first of 10 consecutive points for the Tigers (27-8), and Johnson’s basket in the paint tied the game at 44-all and forced overtime.
“We just trusted in each other,” Foutz said. “We believe in each other and won’t give up until that buzzer goes off. We’re going to fight until overtime. And if we need another overtime, then we would be happy to do that. That’s no problem, because we are ready to fight.”
Johnson’s 3-pointer to start the extra session gave the Tigers their first lead since 24-23. It was tied again at 50 before Foutz, who had a game-high five assists, made another pair of free throws to create all the separation needed to advance into the area round.
Along with his offense, Johnson had nine rebounds. Junior teammate Gian Carlo added 10 points and five rebounds, and senior post Jayden Ford finished with nine rebounds and four blocks.
The Tigers will turn their attention toward the next round, in which they will face either Pflugerville Connally or Austin Liberal Arts & Science Academy later this week.
Regardless of who awaits, Belton head coach Jason Fossett does not want to overlook his team’s accomplishment.
“These guys can say they’ve done something at Belton that no other team has done in recent history,” he said. “No matter what people say, they are the only team in the last 20 years to win a playoff game. It was just an unbelievable effort and great job by all these guys.”