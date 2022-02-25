BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor built a big first-half lead then pulled away after a Texas-Dallas surge early in the second, and the seventh-ranked Crusaders charged into the American Southwest Conference tournament championship game with a 90-73 semifinal victory Friday night at Mayborn Campus Center.
After two victories in two days, UMHB (24-2) will battle 2020 ASC champion LeTourneau (22-4) — a 70-61 semifinal winner over Hardin-Simmons — in the championship game at 6 p.m. today. The victor will earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Crusaders were up by 20 points after the initial 16½ minutes and took a 52-35 lead into intermission, before the Comets (16-9) made a run. UTD scored the first 13 points of the second half as part of a 20-2 swing that gave the Comets a 55-54 advantage with 14 minutes remaining.
UMHB regained control with two Hammond free throws and a Hammond jumper to go up 58-55 and never trailed again.
Josiah Johnson scored a game-high 22 points for the Crusaders, who shot 50 percent from the field (29-of-58). Ty Prince had 20 points, Carson Hammond added 14 and Kyle Wright chipped in 11.
James Curtis had 17 points, Hunter Stevens 14 and Will Isaac 11 for UTD, which also shot 50 percent (27-of-54).
Women
MARSHALL — Texas-Dallas cashed in a Mary Hardin-Baylor turnover for Alex Bowman’s game-tying 3-pointer with 4 seconds left in regulation, and the Comets scored the first 13 points of overtime to upset the 16th-ranked Lady Crusaders 66-53 in an American Southwest Conference tournament semifinal Friday night.
UMHB (22-4) struggled from the field for the second straight day but led 47-44 when Kaitlyn Kollmorgen pulled in a rebound of a UTD miss with 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
But following a timeout, the Lady Crusaders immediately turned over the ball and Bowman drained a 3 to force overtime.
The Comets (15-7) dominated the extra session, pulling away 60-47 before UMHB finally scored with a 3 by Ashley Faux.
Jordan Rudd and Michaela Walker had 13 points each, and Bowman finished with 11 for UTD, which advanced to face Hardin-Simmons (20-4) in today’s championship game.
Olivia Champion scored 12 points, Bethany McLeod added 11, Faux finished with nine, and Kollmorgen and Arieona Rosborough had eight points and nine rebounds apiece for UMHB.
The Lady Crusaders, who were just 18-of-68 (27 percent) from the floor, will have to hope for an at-large bid to the women’s NCAA Division III Tournament.