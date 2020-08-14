HOLLAND — When asked how he planned on finding a new starting quarterback, running back, key receivers and a handful of offensive linemen for the upcoming season, Brad Talbert gave a simple response. Sporting a Holland Hornets mask while sitting in his office Thursday afternoon, cooling off from a blistering 104-degree practice, the ninth-year Holland head coach uttered three words with a smile.
“Isn’t it fun?” he said with a laugh. “If you’re scared, go to church.”
After recording the most successful campaign in school history last year when the Hornets set a single-season record for wins and reached their first regional final, Holland is tasked with replacing several graduates while maintaining the same level of success the team has spent years building.
That’s the bad news.
The good news is that the Hornets have some experienced players who are ready to step into those shoes. While most key players this season may not hold the coveted title of returning starter, they’re ready to ensure that the program doesn’t lose a step.
“Our seniors may not have all started, but they all had major roles on this team,” said Talbert, who helped lead Holland to a 13-1 record last year, with their only loss coming against Refugio in the Class 2A Division I state quarterfinals. “They got to play a lot. Now it’s their time to be the leaders.”
Senior lineman Marshall Mays and senior receiver Josh Evans are the lone two offensive starters back for Talbert, and most of this season’s expected starters served in reserve roles last year. But thanks to numerous blowout wins a year ago, those backups secured ample playing time once the starters headed to the sideline.
“Those of us who are starting from last year, we need to step up and help fill those shoes,” Mays said. “This feels like a reloading year. We still have players who know how to play and are disciplined. We’re going to be good.”
New-look offense
The Hornets will debut a new offensive scheme that relies heavily on the rushing attack. Talbert said senior fullback Ethan Mann and junior fullback JC Chaney will be Holland’s workhorses this season in an old-school, Wing-T scheme. Add in the Hornets’ offensive line anchored by seniors Lenny Lopez, Seth Hallbauer, Ethan Rendon and Mays, and it should amount to equal parts success and fun, according to Talbert.
“I’ve got two really good fullbacks who aren’t small for 2A. They’ve played against Mason, Refugio, Mart, Thorndale, Hearne, so they’re battle tested,” Talbert said. “We’ve also got four seniors on that offensive line, so it’s going to be fun.”
Keeping the streak alive
Holland won at least a share of the district title the last three seasons. The Hornets were 6-0 in league play the last two years after finishing 4-1 and sharing the league crown with Thrall in 2017. Despite the departure of several playmakers from last year’s squad and the needed for others to rise to the occasion this season, Evans is confident another district crown isn’t out of the question.
“They can’t sleep on us. We’re going to hit other teams in the mouth no matter what,” said Evans, whose team will play familiar foes Rosebud-Lott, Thorndale, Thrall and Hearne along with Moody and Bruceville-Eddy in the new District 12-2A-I. “We’re going to do the very best we can with the team we have. I think we’re going to be good, but we can’t sleep on anyone in our district. And they better be sure not to sleep on us.”
Defensive names to know
Holland returns five starters on defense. Rendon, Chaney, Mann, Evans and senior safety Ayden Tomasek are all back to lead a defense that allowed only 144 yards and 10.4 points per game and recorded two playoff shutouts last year.
“Our defense, we get after it,” Talbert said. “We’re physical and not afraid to show it.”