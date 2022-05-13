AUSTIN — Two area athletes found themselves on the podium Friday as the Class 2A state track and field championships wrapped up at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Jamarquis Johnson of Rosebud-Lott and Billy Eaton of Bruceville-Eddy each earned silver medals during the field events portion of the meet.
Johnson, a sophomore, saved his best jump for last, unwinding for a leap of 23 feet, 2.75 inches to set a new school record and seal his second-place finish in the long jump early in the day. The mark fell just half an inch shy of Normangee’s Izaha Jones, whose 23-3.25 garnered gold.
Johnson later placed sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 44-2. Bruceville-Eddy’s Eaton, meanwhile, came into Friday’s pole vault with the highest jump in the field and wound up with the silver medal after clearing 15 feet.
Anthony Meacham of Woodsboro defended his gold medal from last year with a top jump of 15-6. Eaton, a senior who had cleared 16 feet for his regional title, missed three times at the 15-6 mark after breezing through his first four heights without a stumble.
In the running events, Granger’s Lucas Matta placed seventh in the 400 with a time of 50. 78 and Bruceville-Eddy’s Lastin Madson placed eighth in the 1,600 with a finsih of 4:35.76.