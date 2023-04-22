BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Temple College 2, Vernon 0
Temple 000 110 0 — 2 3 0
Vernon 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
W—Martinez-Gomez. L—Lawton.
Records — Temple College 29-16, 18-9 NTJCAC; Vernon 20-24, 5-18.
Vernon 8, Temple College 5
Temple 000 300 002 — 5 7 2
Vernon 050 020 01x — 8 10 1
W—Cunningham. L—Cooper. HR—T: Climie, Larranaga; V: Bojarski. 3B—T: Rucker. 2B—T: Climie; V: Bragg, Skinner.
Records — Temple College 29-17, 18-10 NTJCAC; Vernon 21-24, 6-18.
Ozarks 13, Mary Hardin-Baylor 12 (11)
UMHB 041 302 011 00 — 12 18 2
Ozarks 002 080 110 01 — 13 16 6
Champaneri, McGlumphy (5), Fenner (7) and Rodriguez. Pells, Turley (4), Squires (6), Lemke (8) and Cagle. W—Lemke (1-1). L—Fenner (1-3). HR—M: Guerin 2, Grosz; O: Cagle. 3B—M: Grosz; O: Baker. 2B—M: Betts, Jones, Muniga; O: Clark, Cagle.
Records — UMHB 13-19, 8-16 ASC; Ozarks 10-27, 9-15.
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 27-2A
Thorndale 9, Holland 5
Thorndale 204 001 2 — 9 10 0
Holland 002 202 0 — 5 10 3
W—Ferguson. L—Johnson. 2B—T: Thigpen, Ferguson; H: Cantu, Cole.
Records — Thorndale 17-6, 12-1; Holland 23-5, 14-1.
NON-DISTRICT
Troy 5, Caldwell 3
Troy 000 040 1 — 5 8 0
Caldwell 000 021 0 — 3 4 1
W—Mach. L—Maresh. 2B—T: Fricke; C: See, Supak.
Records — Troy 22-3
Saturday’s Other Score
Academy 10, Lexington 2
Late Friday
DISTRICT 22-5A
Lake Belton 2, Belton 1 (10)
Belton 100 000 000 0 — 1 5 3
Lake 000 001 000 1 — 2 7 2
Drake, Rumfield (8) and Hernandez. Law, Co.Bartz (9) and Jackson. W—Co.Bartz. L—Rumfield. 3B—L: Bell. 2B—B: Rinehart, Little; L: Co.Bartz, Bell.
Records — Belton 14-11, 10-2; Lake Belton 22-5, 12-0.
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Temple College 6, Vernon 1
Vernon 000 010 0 — 1 2 2
Temple 121 200 x — 6 13 0
Ashford and Canales. Grace and Cruz. W—Grace. L—Ashford. HR—T: Hickey. 2B—T: Kennedy.
Records — Vernon 19-26, 9-18 NTJCAC; Temple College 36-13, 18-9.
Temple College 8, Vernon 1
Vernon 100 000 0 — 1 7 2
Temple 120 113 x — 8 10 0
Bird and Driver. Grace, Tetreault (2) and Cruz. W—Tetreault. L—Bird. HR—V: Pemberton; T: Hickey. 2B—V: Driver 2.
Records — Vernon 19-27, 9-19 NTJCAC; Temple College 37-13, 19-9.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 8, Ozarks 0 (5)
Ozarks 000 00 — 0 3 2
UMHB 610 01 — 8 12 0
Fultz, Tencleve (1) and Soria. Flores, Long (3) and Niles. W—Long (11-4). L—Fultz (0-4). HR—M: Holman. 2B—O: Shero; M: Miller.
Records — Ozarks 6-28, 2-19 ASC; UMHB 24-9, 17-3.
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 11, Rockdale 0
Rogers 620 100 2 — 11 16 1
Rockdale 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
W—Mucha. L—Hernandez. HR—R: Montalbo. 2B—R: Sebek, Alonzo, Yates, Montalbo, Gutierrez.
Records — Rogers 20-7, 10-4; Rockdale 2-20, 0-13.