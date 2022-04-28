WAXAHACHIE — Temple’s first playoff game since 2019 had its ups and downs. The Tem-Cats’ wait to take the field for their next postseason contest, though, isn’t nearly as lengthy. Two days, in fact. And that’s when they’ll aim to bounce back.
Waxahachie’s Makenae Stone went 2-for-2 and scored twice, Kylee Raney outdueled Temple’s Maddison Ruiz as the two rang up strikeout after strikeout, and the Lady Indians squeaked past the Tem-Cats 3-2 on Thursday night to go 1-up in the teams’ Class 6A best-of-three bi-district softball series.
“They are going to fight regardless of the situation,” Temple head coach Le-Net Franklin said. “Overall, we just have to eliminate the mental and physical errors that we did have, and we’ll be OK.”
Game 2 is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday at Tem-Cat Field. If necessary, Game 3 will follow. Temple (19-11), which had a four-game winning streak snapped, certainly hopes it’s necessary.
“I mean, hey, I think the girls know the adjustments they have to make and we’ll be prepared and ready for Saturday,” Franklin said.
Raney worked the outside of the strike zone most of the night, surrendering four hits and fanning 13, including three in the third to leave Temple runners on second and third — two of the six runners the Tem-Cats stranded during the low-scoring affair.
Ruiz was just as difficult to deal with. Temple’s freshman right-hander struck out 13 Lady Indians (20-7) in a complete game and allowed just two hits. Both of those were off Stone’s bat.
“(Raney) did a great job, but we just have to do our part and be a little more disciplined with the outside (pitch),” Franklin said.
After Temple couldn’t utilize a leadoff double by Kaegan Yepma in the third, the left-handed, nine-hole batter Stone beat the defensive shift that Temple employed in the bottom half of the frame to lift the host in front.
With Temple center fielder Chloe Prentiss positioned on the infield, and right fielder Yepma moved into center, Stone lined a base hit to the open space in right. The ball rolled all the way to the wall and Stone ran all the way home for the Lady Indians’ 1-0 lead.
“Just a little mishap, but it’s OK. That happens. We bounced back,” Franklin said.
After Kadin Vire scored from third on a dropped-third strike for Waxahachie’s 2-0 lead in the fourth, the Tem-Cats responded with Ruiz’s two-out, two-run double to the wall in right-center field that plated Yepma and Prentiss and tied it at 2-all in the fifth.
Stone singled to start the bottom of the fifth, advanced to second with some heads-up running after she noticed the bag was uncovered and timeout had not been called, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch for what turned into the game-winning run.
“It wasn’t a hitting battle,” Waxahachie head coach Steve Howell said. “(Raney) did well. She had a couple walks that hurt us, but she battled. We have to help her more on offense.”
The last time Temple was in the playoffs, four seasons ago, it lost to Longview on the road to open that series. The Tem-Cats won the next two.
That’ll be the requirement this time around, too.
“Overall, in general, I think there were some butterflies. I have a young team and for most of them, this was their first playoff game,” Franklin said. “I think they got it out now. They can come back to normal and play our ball. They’ll be OK.”