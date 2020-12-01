BOYS
Belton 79,
Georgetown East View 69
Belton (5-0) — TJ Johnson 28, Jones 13, Tr.Johnson 12, Downs 11, Bramlett 8.
Hearne 60, Rogers 38
Rogers 10 7 8 13 — 38
Hearne 17 14 21 8 — 60
Rogers (0-4) — Hutka 11, Mills 9, Craig 6, K.Sebek 6, Riley 3, T.Sebek 2, Erskine 1.
Hearne — Sauls 17, Lewis 14, Castilleja 13, Smith 10, Redmon 4, Webster 2.
JV — Rogers 48, Hearne 21
Holland 54, Holy Trinity 44
Holland 21 11 10 12 — 54
Holy Trinity 14 6 16 8 — 44
Holland (2-0) — Frei 15, Tomasek 8, Pursche 7, Coats 6, J. Evans 6, Botts 6, C. Evans 5, Wooley 3.
Holy Trinity (0-1) — Blacknad 12, McKenna 11, Novro 8, Santigo 6, Levers 5.
GIRLS
Temple 46, Hewitt Midway 36
Midway 6 10 12 8 — 36
Temple 6 12 19 9 — 46
Midway (2-6) — Oliver 10, Odedeji 9, Dunn 6, Watson 4, Gloff 4, Coleman 3.
Temple (3-4) — Hall 19, T. Johnson 10, Stanton 6, H. Johnson 4, Thomas 3, Colbert 2, Thompson 2.
Academy 40, Lake Belton 36
Academy 10 9 6 15 — 40
Lake Belton 9 7 9 11 — 36
Academy (4-6) — Chaffin 13, Erwin 9, Conde 7, White 5, Moreno 5, Schreier 5, Splawn 2.
Lake Belton (4-4) — Gladney 10, Hinds 8, Lux 8, Ortiz-Rivera 5, Calloway 2, Fly 2, Cartwright 1.
JV — Lake Belton 46, Academy 18
Holland 61,
Holy Trinity Catholic 24
Holland 19 15 13 14 — 61
Holy Trinity 3 8 8 5 — 24
Holland (7-1) — Dickey 17, Gadison 9, M.Kriczky 8, Martinez 7, S.Kurtz 6, Cross 6, Wolf 4, A.Kurtz 4.
Troy 73, Cameron Yoe 47
Cameron 7 10 16 14 — 47
Troy 17 11 20 25 — 73
Cameron (NA) — Holt 22, White 9, Evans 7, Wimmer 3, Flemings 2, Salazar 2, Wadlington 2.
Troy (4-3) — Mosley 29, Yanez 14, Goad 6, Pierce 6, DeLeon 6, Berg 4, Farmer 3, Cavanaugh 3, Guardiola 2.
Rosebud-Lott 55, Milano 17
Milano 0 7 2 8 — 17
Rosebud-Lott 11 17 16 11 — 55
Milano — Compton 6, Koenig 4, Rose 3, McBrewer 2, Popham 2.
Rosebud-Lott (2-3) — Willberg 18, Walker 10, Hering 8, McGinniss 6, Jackson 4, Larkin 3, Scott 2, Salazar 2, Edwards 2.
Other Scores
Moody 47, Jonesboro 42
Rogers 57, Round Rock homeschool 52
Mason 48, Jarrell 38