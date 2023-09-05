Understandably, the buzz around Lake Belton is a bit louder this week. Not only are the Broncos about to embark on the two-month District 4-5A-I gauntlet — three teams tied for second last season — but they are doing so as hosts at Tiger Field against a stout Red Oak team live, nationally, on ESPN2.
(The SportsCenter theme song is now in your head, too, right?)
“I had a production meeting Sunday that was pretty cool to be a part of. It was good to be able to tell our story a little bit, and I’m excited that we are the only game in Texas on it this year,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said Tuesday, the middle day of a short week as the Broncos get ready for their lone Thursday regular-season game.
While the opportunity to showcase his program to the masses brings about a smile for Cope, this week is business as usual as he prepares his players for a third chance to go 1-0.
There will be extra cameras, added attention and more fans, but when the Broncos see ESPN they are more likely to think “Even Still, Play Normal.”
“You can’t worry about that and get that into it,” said Cope, whose team improved to 2-0 with last Friday’s 51-44 victory over Buda Johnson. “We have to be able to do our job to the best of our ability and let the chips fall where they may.”
For those watching in person or at home (unless, as of Tuesday, those folks with Spectrum as their cable provider), there will be plenty to see.
Much of the focus will be on Lake Belton’s Micah Hudson, a five-star wide receiver who had two highlight-reel touchdown catches last week, and Arkansas-committed cornerback Selman Bridges, as well as the Hawks’ highly recruited receivers Taz Williams (junior) and Brayden Robinson (sophomore), and SMU pledge Zach Smith (senior, linebacker).
But, not to be overshadowed in the equation is the teams’ 48-47 overtime slugfest a year ago when the Broncos overcame a double-digit, second-half deficit to force OT then won it with the help of a blocked extra point in the extra session.
Round 2 likely will have its share of big plays and momentum swings. The Hawks (2-0), area finalists last season after a bi-district victory over Denton Ryan, are coming off a 28-0 win over Arlington Seguin to build their head of steam into the league opener.
It all sets the stage for a festive Thursday night in Bell County when the ball kicks off at 7 p.m.
“I think the big thing is how you handle all of it,” Cope said. “If you just play the game, handle distractions and have a plan in place, you have a chance.
“We can’t let the moment get to big — have fun and play with great effort.”
More on the district opener
Williams has 15 catches for 160 yards and a TD, and Robinson owns nine receptions for 182 yards and a score through two games. Balancing out a speedy Red Oak offense that’s quarterbacked by Reggie Moody (34-of-58, 418 yards, three TDs, two interceptions) is running back Chris Martinez, who averages 4.3 yards per carry.
“They are really good offensively — holy smokes. Just slowing them down is going to be important. I think we have to make them drive the football,” said Cope, who added explosive plays, turnovers and special teams also will contribute to which team walks away with the district victory.
Cope said Smith, who’s tied for third on the team with 12 tackles and has Red Oak’s lone interception so far, will line up at linebacker and safety and must be accounted for pre-snap. Linebacker Mekhi Williams leads the Hawks with 19 tackles, three for losses. Five of 6-foot-5 defensive end Kamouryn Morgan’s 11 stops have been for negative yards, and defensive lineman Kaiden Bates and defensive back Torrall Stocker each have 15 tackles.
“Defensively, they are very talented,” Cope said. “They go as their front five go.”
Veering from a standard high school game, there will be three 2-minute commercial breaks in each quarter, 3 minutes between quarters and an 18-minute halftime as opposed to 28.
Putting a bow on Buda Johnson
Lake Belton’s second consecutive seven-point victory over the Jaguars had its ups and downs. The Broncos gained 200 yards rushing among nearly 500 overall, had a late takeaway forced by Kellen Scarborough that led to the deciding touchdown run by Cameron Hamilton and didn’t turn over the ball.
Lake also surrendered 430 yards, let a 13-point lead dissolve and had nine penalties, including two that negated TDs, one that wiped away a Johnson fumble and two that were unsportsmanlike infractions. One of those resulted in senior linebacker/receiver Ty Legg’s first-quarter ejection, which Cope addressed Tuesday.
“The referee made a call. We have to live with it and go,” said Cope, whose team will be without Legg for the first half Thursday.
The Broncos had others step into Legg’s role Friday and also provide support when Cash Robin didn’t play the second half because of cramps after recording four catches for 96 yards and a TD in the first half.
“Caleb Santana and Braxtan Cope stepped up. So did Kellen Scarborough in a spot situation, and I thought that our receiving corps really stepped in and did a great job and I was proud of them,” Brian Cope said.
Broncos’ numbers
Through his first two starts at quarterback, junior Eli Mascarenas is 27-of-39 for 538 yards and five TDs. Hudson is third in the area with 12 receptions while Robin sits third in yards receiving with 207. Linebackers Tre Phillips and Garrett Roland share the team high of 16 tackles. Garrett Combs has 15 tackles.
Other 4-5A-I matchups
The rest of the league’s openers are Killeen Shoemaker (2-0) at Midlothian (1-1), Cleburne (0-2) at Killeen (2-0), and Waco (1-0) at Granbury (2-0). Killeen Ellison (0-2) is idle.
“At the end of the day, I think that there are some really good teams in the district and there are some really good teams in 3-5A and so seeding matters,” Cope said. “You have to start hot. You have to focus on the details to be great. We’ve had two good days of practice and we have to clean up some things to be ready to go.”