Lake-Red Oak notebook

Davion Peters (10) and the Lake Belton Broncos host Red Oak on Thursday night in a game that will be televised on ESPN2.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

Understandably, the buzz around Lake Belton is a bit louder this week. Not only are the Broncos about to embark on the two-month District 4-5A-I gauntlet — three teams tied for second last season — but they are doing so as hosts at Tiger Field against a stout Red Oak team live, nationally, on ESPN2.

jweaver@tdtnews.com

Tags