The Temple College basketball programs wrapped up their regular-season campaigns Saturday at TC Gym with a Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader against Weatherford. With the conference conducting its own tournament this season, both TC teams already were guaranteed spots in their respective postseason tourneys entering their finales.
The only question that remained was what would their playoff matchups look like next week.
The women began the afternoon with an 83-82 win over the Lady Coyotes that came down to the wire. The victory secured the fourth seed for the Lady Leopards (14-6, 10-6) and a home game in the first round of the tournament. TC will play Weatherford, again, at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Leopards (5-13, 1-13), however, dropped their ninth straight contest with a 102-88 loss to the Coyotes and will travel to Grayson (18-2, 12-2) to face the top-seeded Vikings to begin their run on the men’s side of the tournament, which also starts Wednesday.
WOMEN
Starr Jacobs shined on sophomore night, as TC’s second-year post scored 40 points on 14-of-24 shooting. She tallied 12 points in the fourth quarter and helped the Lady Leopards outscore Weatherford 28-23 over the final 10 minutes.
Marlaina Spearman added 11 points off the bench and Jordyn Carter scored 10 for TC.
“I honestly wasn’t messing around today,” said Jacobs, who led the conference at 24.3 points per game this season. “Last year, I played bad against (Weatherford) and in our first meeting this year, I played bad. I knew I had to play well today, especially with what was at stake.”
The Lady Leopards lost to Weatherford 76-69 in the teams’ first meeting before Saturday’s victory — which turned out to be more competitive than the initial tilt.
“Defensively, I thought we were really good today and we had to be against a team like that,” said first-year TC head coach Amber Taylor, whose team forced 25 turnovers. “We knew we’d be in the tournament, but if we won, we’d host a first-round game. When you can finish top-four in this league, that’s huge.”
After playing to a 36-all tie through the first half, Weatherford used a 12-2 run to start the third quarter and led 54-43 with 4½ minutes left in the period. Jacobs’ steal and fast-break layup during the final minute of the third got TC within 59-55 to begin the fourth quarter.
Temple took a 71-70 lead with less than 4 minutes to play thanks to Jacobs’ layup and a three-point play by Carter. Kennedi Green converted a layup that made it 79-77 with 1:20 left and Spearman’s two free throws with 1:07 remaining pushed TC’s lead to four. Adreanna Waddle made two free throws during the final seconds to bring Weatherford within one, but Temple College held on to snap its two-game losing streak.
“As a team, we knew we could get the win, so to actually accomplish it, that just felt like a huge relief,” Carter said. “In the third quarter, we knew what we had to do to come back. We’re a really good defensive team, so we can rely on that when things get tough.”
Jasmyne Robinson led Weatherford with 30 points. Diamond Sweats (14) and Adela Valkova (12) also finished in double-digit scoring.
MEN
The Leopards got 25 points from Aleu Aleu, and Tyler Watkins (17) and Davion Sargent-Young (14) helped carry the offensive load for TC, but it wasn’t enough to snap the losing streak.
Temple College trailed 46-43 at halftime, but Weatherford opened up a double-digit second half lead that was too much for the Leopards to overcome.
The Leopards’ tournament run begins in Grayson, which Temple College lost to 117-99 last week and 113-100 in the squads’ first meeting.
Aaron Herft (29), Dillion Bennett (18), D’Michael Bellfield (17) and Trey Glenn (14) led the Coyotes in scoring.