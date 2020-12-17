District 12-6A champion Temple has won eight straight games. High-flying Rockwall-Heath owns a five-game victory streak. Both handily beat opponents last week by a combined score of 80-14.
That’s really just the tip of the iceberg that is today’s Class 6A Division II area-round playoff between the Wildcats (10-1) and Hawks (8-2) slated for 7 p.m. at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco.
There’s also the tidbit about second-year Rockwall-Heath head coach Mike Spradlin facing his former program — one that he guided to a 44-17 record between 2011-15, and the one now guided by Scott Stewart, who’s teams have compiled a 48-15 mark since he took over in 2016.
Then, why not factor in that the winner tonight will have the unusual albeit welcome option to play next week’s regional semifinal against either Spring Dekaney or Bridgeland on Christmas Eve or the day after Christmas.
Gold ball season in 2020 is just full of the good stuff. Isn’t it?
“What I love about it is (the players) are excited about it. They love being a part of this and we’ll ride this ride as long as we are breathing,” Stewart said. “And my goal this week is go play the best 48 minutes we can play.”
Given the seasons Temple and Rockwall-Heath have had, 48 minutes might not be enough of a window to decide matters.
The Wildcats’ latest contribution to their win column was a thorough 38-0 rout of Waxahachie last Friday night at Wildcat Stadium. It was Temple’s first playoff shutout since it defeated Killeen 42-0 in 1993, and the Wildcats’ first postseason victory since 2017 also featured 292 yards rushing between six ball carriers, three forced turnovers — including Marshall Grays’ pick-six — and three field goals by Aaron Wagaman.
On the same night, the Hawks took the field for the first time since the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and turned a 14-all deadlock early in the third quarter into a 42-14 blowout of Garland in which Rockwall-Heath churned out 546 yards.
“We had not played a football game in 17 days, so I thought offensively we were a little rusty in the first quarter and then we settled down and scored 14 in the second and 28 in the second half,” Spradlin said of the program’s first postseason win in five years. “So I think we sort of played ourselves back into game speed. It just took us a little while. I feel better now that we’re kind of back into a normal week.”
Dekaney and Bridgeland played Thursday night and a result wasn’t available at press time.
Stewart’s Temple teams are 2-0 in the playoffs at McLane Stadium. The Wildcats defeated Corsicana 34-10 in the first round of the 2016 5A Division I playoffs en route to the state championship game that season. The following year, Temple rolled past Magnolia West 41-13 at the home of the Big 12’s Bears.
What’s in store for this 35-mile postseason trip north?
The Hawks offense
Led by 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior quarterback Josh Hoover, two 1,000-yard running backs in Zach Evans (1,163 yards, 14 touchdowns) and Preston Landis (1,046, 18 TDs) and three wide outs with at least 450 yards receiving, Rockwall-Heath’s offense — similar in ideology as Temple’s — averages 50.4 points and 520 yards per game.
The Hawks posted 72 points in a season-opening win over Lewisville, scored 57 in a loss one week later to Southlake Carroll and tallied less than 30 just once — a 38-27 setback versus Rockwall.
“For us, we want to be diverse and multi-faceted and I think we’re pulling that off,” Spradlin said.
Evans had 155 yards and two touchdowns rushing last week, and Landis added 89 on the ground. Jay Fair has a team-high 1,036 yards receiving on 57 receptions, and Corban Cleveland has 60 catches for 706 yards. Along with Jordan Nabors and Lance Mason, the quartet has collected 24 TDs.
“They are just a juggernaut. It’s a typical Mike Spradlin offense,” Stewart said. “They are going to be balanced, they are going to run the ball, they are huge up front and they have a (Power 5) quarterback.”
Hoover’s numbers — 182-of-284 for 2,825 yards and 27 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions — certainly have Stewart’s attention. But the fifth-year Temple coach said what makes the Hawks’ signal-caller even more dangerous is the coaching he’s getting from former Temple quarterback Chad President.
“We haven’t seen a kid that throws the ball like this. This is just a special kid,” Stewart said. “He can throw every single ball on the field and now, with what Chad has him doing, it looks like he understands throwing to spots and throwing guys open. You can tell Chad’s been in the lab because (Hoover will) catch the (snap), look at the coverage and adjust. That’s next-level stuff.”
The Wildcats defense
Holding Longview — which ended up averaging 42 points per game — to 13 points in the season opener at AT&T Stadium wasn’t a fluke by any means. Instead, for the Temple defense, it was a sign of things to come.
The Wildcats have held opponents scoreless in 21 of 40 quarters this season. And in six of 10 games, they pitched a shutout in either the first or second half or both, while yielding 17.8 points and 262 yards an outing.
“They are schemed really well and they play really, really hard. I’m not just coach-speaking,” Spradlin said. “It’s what I expected to see (on film). They are highly disciplined, run all over the place, play hard, physical, all those things.”
Sophomore linebacker Taurean York has a team-high 80 tackles. Junior defensive end Eric Shorter is next on that list with 59, 14 of which were for losses (5½ sacks), and senior tackle Jayven Taylor has 53 stops, 13 of those for losses. Linemen Cody Little and Tomas Torres have 4½ sacks each and Grays has four to go with a team-high three interceptions. Linebacker Faylin Lee had an interception last week and Little recovered a fumble as Temple won the turnover battle 3-2.
“The emphasis is going to be on our secondary. Can we stay in coverage long enough, move around and cover everybody?” Stewart said. “I think we have a pretty decent plan but it’s a triple-edged sword with that offense so you can’t get too intricate. If they line up in this, we’re doing this. If they line up in this, we’re doing this. If they line up in this, we’re doing this. And then turn the kids loose.”
Temple on offense
The Wildcats’ numbers might not be as eye-popping but still can be considered equally effective. Temple, balanced throughout the season, puts up 38.5 points and 408.6 yards per game — 214.8 on the ground and 193.8 through the air.
Quarterback Humberto Arizmendi is 131-of-203 passing for 1,838 yards and 26 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. In recent weeks, the senior flashed his running ability, gaining 348 of his 580 yards rushing over the last three games. Junior running back Samari Howard has 1,131 yards and 15 touchdowns on 196 carries (5.77 per touch) and another 334 yards and six scores receiving.
All four of Temple’s starting receivers have at least 250 yards, led by sophomore Mikal Harrison-Pilot’s team highs of 36 catches and 438 yards. Not far behind is senior AJ McDuffy, who Wednesday signed his letter of intent to play at Texas Southern. McDuffy has 417 yards and a team-leading seven scores.
“Very dynamic. They are the best offense we’ve seen since the Rockwall game,” said Spradlin, who added that linebacker Grady Brewer, lineman Trae Martin and safety Peyton Williams are key cogs for a Hawks defense that yields 30 points a game. “Arizmendi, he’s done a fantastic job. They are good up front, solid at what they do, and the Howard kid is very talented. They are doing their thing and doing it good.”