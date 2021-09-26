Just as Tarleton State is finding its footing in NCAA Division I football; the Texans are trusting in the feet of a pair of kickers with Bell County roots.
Thus far, both have been plenty reliable in their roles.
Adrian Guzman and Jake Walrath have put their best feet forward in their short, but productive careers at Tarleton as the program made the transition from Division II to the Division I game into the newly revamped Western Athletic Conference.
“These guys have made an impact on us and progressed with every game,” said Tarleton special teams coach Michael Walton. “You never know with recruiting, but it’s worked out well with these guys.”
Guzman, a 2019 Temple High graduate, showed consistency throughout his Wildcat career and extended that into the delayed start of Tarleton’s 2020 campaign. The Texans played eight games last spring to account for a season as an independent before linking with the WAC.
In the process, Guzman made Texan history. In the Feb. 13 opener against McNeese State, Guzman posted the first points for the Texans as a Division I program by kicking a 38-yard field goal. He also added two more from 37 and 45 yards, respectively, in the 40-37 overtime loss.
“I was not thinking about that at the time,” Guzman said of his historic field goal. “My mind was on the cross winds in that game. It feels great now and there’s a whole lot more to be done.”
Guzman accomplished plenty in that truncated freshman season — he’s still classified as a freshman this fall because of the added COVID-19 eligibility clause. He hit three field goals in three different games and was a perfect 6-of-6 from between 30-39 yards.
Through the first three games of the 2021 season, Guzman is 2 of 3 in field goals and made all 13 extra-point attempts. He said his range is good up to 55 yards.
He has also increased his average kickoff length to 59 yards.
The transition from the high-profile Temple program to Tarleton has been smooth.
“It’s the same number of people in the stands,” said Guzman, a civil engineering major who didn’t begin placekicking in earnest until his sophomore year in high school. “I’m used to people being there. It’s more intense and more challenging.”
Walrath took a more circuitous route to Stephenville from Salado where he graduated in 2018 to become the Texans’ punter.
The sophomore made brief stops at Abilene Christian and Utah State where he was a redshirt freshman in 2019.
A personal tragedy, the fatal cancer diagnosis of his mother, Kathi, prompted him to look for a program closer to home.
Curiously, Walrath was a placekicker for Salado but did not punt. Recruiters saw his taller frame and thought his future as a punter was bright. He’s proven them right.
In five games as a redshirt freshman, he made his presence known by averaging almost 45 yards per punt, this coming after having his first punt blocked and the next one going for 22 yards. The third one went 63 yards and he’s taken off since.
As the sole punter for the Texans in 2020, his 30 punts were good for a 37.5 average while trapping opponents inside the 20 on 10 occasions. His 10 punts through the first three games this fall are going at a 41.6-yard clip with four of those inside the 20 and just one touchback.
“I think my strengths are that I have good hang time on my punts,” said Walrath, who also holds for Guzman on placekicks. “My inside-the-20 stats are good, and I had some downed at the 1 and inside the 10.”
Walrath’s versatility is also a strong point as he is adept with a traditional style as well as an Aussie drop-kick and rugby approach, which is trending in popularity.
“A lot of kickers come from a soccer background, and I wanted to be as versatile as I could,” said Walrath, a kinesiology major. “Coaches were taking on kickers, and I picked (punting) up pretty quick.”
Walrath and Guzman became fast friends and are proud of their collective Central Texas heritage.
“I had heard of him in high school, but we really hit it off when he came here,” said Walrath of Guzman. “We love being from the 254 (area code).”
Both kickers have a lot of career left with the Texans and both are energized by being part of an up-and-coming program. They are also seeing parts of the world they hadn’t before.
“That’s one of the best parts about this is the travel,” Guzman said. “I had been to El Paso before but going with a team makes it special.”
Walrath has found his home away from home at the level of play he wanted to compete.
“As a kid I prayed I’d go Division I,” he said. “When it happened, I saw God working in my life.”