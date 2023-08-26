If the current area football head coaches have anything in common with each other it’s a wealth of experience.
Throughout the local roster of UIL 11-man schools, with few exceptions, the head man has been involved in coaching for a good, long while either as a head coach, assistant or both.
Four coaches have crossed the 100-win barrier and two more are on the verge. While we’ve had our share of highly successful coaches over the last century, there has never been a time when as many were located here at the same time with those lofty numbers.
In some of the current instances, many of the victories came elsewhere before arriving here.
Take Salado’s Tom Westerberg, for instance, who leads all local coaches coming into the season with a 189-42 record over the course of 18 years as a head coach. Of course, the vast majority of those triumphs came during his dozen prodigious years in Allen from 2004-2015 when he amassed four state titles and another chunk in five years at Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, before returning to his hometown last year. Westerberg figures to reach the coveted 200 mark before he’s done in Salado.
Most of Rick Rhoades’ 163 victories occurred during his time in Cameron. He begins his 20th year of head coaching — the third year into his second stint at Cameron Yoe — with 95 wins as the Yoemen’s all-time leader in the category. Not to mention, three state titles and two more finals appearances. He should soon join an elite company of other area coaches to eclipse 100 wins for a local program. Some of his triumphs came during his time in New Braunfels and Gregory-Portland.
Alan Haire, now at Killeen Chaparral in his 21st season, comes into 2023 with a 134-101 record, the bulk of which came during a long run at Lago Vista before spending six years in his native Salado.
Marty Murr, who has 107 wins, may not be well known in Central Texas, but the Jarrell coach made a name for himself in East Texas venues such as Alto, Anahuac and San Augustine prior to arriving in Jarrell in 2021.
Belton’s Brett Sniffin has a good shot of nabbing victory number 100 this season. He is 93-37, mostly at Fort Bend Ridge Point before arriving in Belton in 2020. Holland’s Brad Talbert, who begins his 12th campaign also is close to 100. All of his 92 victories have come on the Hornets sideline.
None of the above got what at least used to be considered an early jump on the process. All plied their trade as assistants long before they became head coaches in their late 30s or 40s.
A couple of generations ago, it wasn’t uncommon for a coach to land his first head position in his mid-to-late 20s.
To use a pair of legends from yesteryear whose careers coincided as examples, Bob McQueen was 27 when he became the head coach at Mexia and 34 when he eventually took over the Temple Wildcats. Donald Godwin was 25 when he nabbed his first head position at Wallis and later spent 31 years in Rogers.
Coaching staffs are larger these days and, in general, the process of landing a head coaching post, if so desired, has more layers. Timing and location also are factors. Temple’s Scott Stewart spent a couple of decades, many as defensive coordinator, at other places before succeeding Mike Spradlin in 2016.
New head coaches Ty Oppermann and Mark Mullins spent a quarter-century aiding others before landing the top spots in Bartlett and Academy, respectively. Troy’s Tommy Brashear spent many years as an assistant until he succeeded Rhoades for five years in Cameron, He’s now returned to the helm this year with the Trojans. Copperas Cove’s Tony Johnson has been in the business since 1994.
Josh Sadler in Killeen, Troy Rogers in Lampasas and Mark Humble in Harker Heights put in two decades as assistants prior to assuming their respective roles. Ellison’s Danny Servance is starting his 17th year as a head coach, mostly in West Texas where he also was an assistant at Odessa Permian. Bruceville-Eddy’s Brian Ramsey moved to Central Texas with 10 years of head coaching experience at a few West Texas outposts.
A few buck the trend a bit.
Granger’s Stephen Brosch was 30 when he took over in his native Granger in 2020. Moody’s Matthew Hurst, Rockdale’s Hunter Hamrick and Rosebud-Lott’s Brandon Hicks also are in their 30s hired in the last few years. The youthful Brian Cope became Lake Belton’s first coach in his 30s in 2020 after stops at College Station A&M Consolidated and Belton High, as did Gatesville’s Aaron Hunter. Shoemaker’s Toby Foreman was 34 when he got the top job at Beaumont Central in 2013. Rogers’ Charlie Roten was in his 30s in 2017 when he left state champion Gunter for his first head position.
Say what you may about any or all of the current head coaches, but you can’t say they are wet behind the ears.