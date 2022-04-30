About the only people not surprised by Ted Weems’ state title in the discus in 1972 were his coaches, family and Ted himself.
Many thought Weems should have just been happy to be there and maybe pick up a few points with a lower finish.
The Rockdale junior was finding his footing in the event, though, and quietly reaching his peak while most of the attention went elsewhere.
Also, he had a family legacy to uphold. On a miserably rainy Friday, May 5 at Texas’ Memorial Stadium, Weems bested the elements and everybody else in Class 3A when he flung the discus farther than he ever had before. The tape measured 173 feet, 6 inches, more than 2 feet ahead of closest competitor Steve Medley of Monahans.
“I had been undefeated that year and just peaked at the perfect time,” said Weems, who is currently the Garza County Attorney in Post, south of Lubbock. “I was just really blessed.”
Weems certainly had the genes and the instruction from his father, T.A., who had been a standard-setting Rockdale athlete. With T.A.’s mentorship and support, Weems won the same event that his father had won in 1939, and they became the area’s first father-son state champions in the same event.
“It was an incredible legacy he had left,” Weems said of his late father. “He was a legend. By some accounts, he was considered the greatest Tiger because of all the sports he excelled in.”
The elder Weems also won the shot put in 1939 and placed fourth in the javelin. On the strength of his points alone, Rockdale finished second in the team standings in an era when the state meet was not separated by classifications.
T.A. went on to a short but stellar college football career at Rice, where he was one of the top rushers in the Southwest Conference and the top punter. He transferred from Rice to Tulsa in 1941 because Owls athletes who were married weren’t allowed to compete. His football career was interrupted by World War II, and he returned to Rockdale to raise a family.
“I was very blessed to have a mentor and coach at home,” Ted Weems said. “My sophomore year, we came together and I won district but had a poor performance at regional.”
Under T.A. Weems’ guidance, the Tigers produced two more state champion discus throwers in Stan Blinka, a future NFL linebacker, in 1975 and Freddie Cates in 1997.
Other area athletes celebrating the golden anniversary of their gold medals include Gatesville’s Ricky Thompson — a future NFL wide receiver — in the broad jump with a leap of 23-10½ and Granger’s Charles Fails, who won the 440-yard dash in 48.64 seconds.
Of course, the younger Weems was no athletic slouch. He was a three-time all-district football player as a Tigers lineman as well as an All-Centex selection at defensive tackle. He was also a very good shot putter like his father, but his throws didn’t quite get him to the state level.
Weems returned to the state meet as a senior, but it turned out to not be his day. He went in as one of the favorites, but his toss of 169 feet was good for fifth place.
Weems took his discus skills to Baylor, where he competed under iconic coach Clyde Hart. Weems performed admirably against some of the nation’s top throwers and provided the Bears with consistent points throughout his college track career.
“Coach Hart was a legendary coach, and it was a wonderful experience,” Weems said. “I didn’t improve greatly. I could never rise to the level of the (throwers at the University of Texas) or the other world-class athletes. But I put up points at most meets and I won some smaller meets.”
T.A. Weems was posthumously inducted into the first class of the Rockdale Hall of Honor in 2007. Ted Weems joined him as an honoree in 2010.
While at Baylor, Ted married Amy — his wife of now 46 years — and graduated from the Baylor School of Law. Most of the years of law practice were in Giddings before making a move to the Houston area and currently across the state to Post, where he also oversees land once owned by his uncle.
It was his father, though, who was his guiding force.
“My accomplishments pale in comparison in every way to what he did,” Weems said. “His experience and patience and the hours and hours of time he spent helping me were wonderful.”