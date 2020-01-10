HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Temple boys clip Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE — The Temple Wildcats edged Copperas Cove 62-58 in a District 12-6A game Friday night.
The Wildcats (17-4, 4-2) host Harker Heights on Tuesday night.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Belton boys fall in overtime
HEWITT — The Belton Tigers took Hewitt Midway to overtime before falling 81-74 in a District 12-6A game Friday night.
The Tigers (18-8, 2-4) host Copperas Cove on Tuesday night.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lone goal enough to push Temple boys
past Taylor
DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Temple Wildcats got a goal in the second half from Carlos Hernandez and shut out the Taylor Ducks for a 1-0 win Friday on the second day of the Dripping Springs tournament.
Hernandez scored the only goal midway through the second half, and Wildcats goalkeeper Jose Renteria earned the shutout.
Temple (3-1-1) faces Dripping Springs at 3 p.m. today.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Belton girls play Klein Oak
to scoreless draw
GEORGETOWN — The Belton Lady Tigers’ match against Klein Oak ended in a scoreless draw Friday morning on the second day of the Georgetown Governors Cup.
Belton (2-1-3) concludes tournament play against Cedar Park Vista Ridge at 6 p.m. today.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UMHB men edged by Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. — Mary Hardin-Baylor cut a late nine-point deficit to two, but Belhaven scored the game’s final basket to hold on for a 75-71 victory Thursday night.
Sam Moore scored a game-high 20 points for UMHB (10-3, 2-2 American Southwest Conference), which dropped its second straight. Salomon Smith and Devyn Brewton added 11 points for the Crusaders, who were just 7-of-25 from 3-point range and committed 23 turnovers.
Brosnan Cooks had 15 points to lead four players in double figures for the Blazers (5-7, 1-2).
UMHB closes its two-game road trip at 3 p.m. today at Louisiana College.