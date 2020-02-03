As usual, the University Interscholastic League’s biennial reclassification and realignment brought with it Monday some upcoming changes for area schools. There were not, however, any large-scale surprises.
The state’s governing body for public school athletics reclassifies the league’s 1,300-plus schools and aligns them accordingly every two years. Monday’s announcement included district alignments for all classifications in football, volleyball and basketball only — to go into effect next fall — with alignments for other sports to be released in the coming weeks.
As for the area’s largest schools — Temple, Belton, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Killeen, Killeen Ellison and Killeen Shoemaker — they will remain together in a new-look District 12-6A that lost Hewitt Midway and Waco but added Bryan, forming an eight-team league that will allow for three non-district football games instead of just two.
“I like that better than two, to be honest. I like having one more game under our belt,” said Temple football coach and athletic director Scott Stewart, whose team will open the season against Longview at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. “When the (enrollment) numbers came out in October and November, there was speculation that Midway and Waco would go north, but you never know what the UIL’s going to do.”
Lake Belton, which opens with freshmen and sophomores this coming fall and won’t play a full varsity football schedule until the 2022 season, had its basketball and volleyball teams placed in District 19-4A along with Burnet, Georgetown Gateway, Jarrell — new to 4A after making the jump from 3A — and Taylor.
“I think they were put in a good district. It’ll be good for them because it gives them a chance to compete,” Belton athletic director Sam Skidmore said of Lake Belton’s alignment. “Now, you’re always going to be at a bit of a disadvantage competing at the varsity level with freshmen and sophomores, but this district allows them to grow and compete, and I’m excited about where the UIL put them.”
Lake Belton won’t be placed in a district for football until the next realignment in February of 2022.
Jarrell’s rise in classification means the Cougars will compete in 4A Division II for football, joining Gatesville, Salado, China Spring, Robinson and Waco Connally in District 9-4A-II.
Academy, Cameron Yoe, Rockdale and Troy saw a shakeup in their 3A Division I football district, losing former league foes, Jarrell, Lago Vista and Manor New Tech. They picked up former 4A programs Caldwell and Lorena along with McGregor to form District 11-3A-I.
Rogers will move from a five-team district in Region IV to a seven-team league in Region II for football, aligning with Buffalo, Clifton, Florence, Franklin, Lexington and Riesel in District 13-3A-II.
For the first time, all of the area’s 2A Division I football teams will be in the same district. Bruceville-Eddy, Holland, Moody and Rosebud-Lott will be joined by Hearne, Thorndale and Thrall in District 12-2A-I.
The biggest area change in the smaller classifications for basketball and volleyball will be at the 3A level, where Troy was moved north. The Trojans and Trojanettes will compete with Clifton, Lorena, McGregor, Riesel, Waco Harmony, West and Whitney in District 17-3A.
Academy, Yoe, Rockdale and Rogers will remain grouped together along with Caldwell, Florence and Lexington in 19-3A for basketball and volleyball.
The release of the new district alignments meant football coaches spent Monday putting together their non-district schedules for next season.
In addition to the opener Aug. 28 against Longview — part of a doubleheader that includes Austin Westlake facing Southlake Carroll — Temple will travel to face Magnolia West, and the Wildcats will host Hutto.
Skidmore said Belton’s non-district schedule isn’t set in stone “but it looks like it’s going to be Georgetown, Round Rock then (Pflugerville) Hendrickson.”
-- Joshua Weaver and Greg Wille contributed to this report.